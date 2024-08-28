'AGT' Season 19: Watch Howie Mandel's hilarious reaction to Dee Dee Simon’s electrifying act

'AGT' Season 19 star Dee Dee Simon removed her heels mid-performance, prompting Howie Mandel to take off his shoes to match her energy

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA: 'America's Got Talent' Season 19 contestant Dee Dee Simon has secured a spot in the finale after Heidi Klum hit the Golden Buzzer for her outstanding performance. Dee Dee Simon notably impressed NBC show judge Howie Mandel during the quarterfinals with a stirring performance of the contemporary hit song 'Lose Control.' Her rendition earned her a standing ovation from both the judges and the live audience

Howie went above and beyond to match Dee Dee Simon's energy on stage by taking off his shoes. Holding them in his hands, he said, "You knocked your shoes off. You knocked my shoes off." The NBC show judge added, "And I gotta tell you something. I would imagine Jelly Roll is gonna be posting that. You made him proud. You made it your own. You were amazing." Sofia Vergara also praised Dee Dee's performance, saying, "A real person living her dreams. That was amazing, the whole thing." She added, "The song, this is more your lane. I loved this performance even better than the audition. Congratulations, you're a star today."

'AGT' Season 19 judge Howie Mandel takes off his shoes to match Dee Dee Simon's energetic performance (@nbc)

'AGT' Season 19 star Dee Dee Simon kicks off her shoes during her performance

'AGT' Season 19 performer Dee Dee Simon wore black pointed-toe high heels that seemed to make her uncomfortable during her performance. Determined not to let anything distract her, she removed her heels in the middle of the act and continued performing barefoot. Howie Mandel notably took off his shoes to match her energy.

However, Simon Cowell was enthusiastic about the moment, praising, "There was no holding you back. There was no fear. And it was like, 'You know what, this is who I am.' You just went for it." He added, "I loved the moment when you kicked your shoes off and it just went up a gear. You know, Dee Dee, I think you've given yourself a shot at winning the whole competition."

Heidi Klum reflects on pushing the Golden Buzzer for Dee Dee Simon

'AGT' Season 19 judge Heidi Klum's Golden Buzzer sent Dee Dee Simon directly to the finale skipping the semi-final round. Before hitting the buzzer, Heidi noted, "I mean, Dee Dee, your range, the tone in your voice." She added, "You look so stunning tonight. But I feel like something is missing, like a sparkly belt, a sparkly ring, something gold." "My stomach is talking to me. My stomach is talking..." Heidi noted while pushing the Golden Buzzer.

Heidi then went on to the stage to hug Dee Dee and celebrate the emotional moment with a confetti shower. She continued, "My stomach was talking to me. You were the best in my eyes tonight, you're amazing." Dee Dee would now compete with Sofia Vergara's pick Hakuna Matata Acrobats and Howie Mandel's golden buzzer act AIRFOOTWORKS.

'AGT' Season 19 judge Heidi Klum pushes Golden Buzzer for Dee Dee Simon (@nbc)

'America's Got Talent' Season 19 airs on NBC every Tuesday and Wednesday at 8 PM ET.