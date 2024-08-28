'AGT' Season 19: Watch Simon Cowell beg viewers over 9-year-old 'superstar' Journeyy Belton

'AGT' Season 19 contestant Journeyy Belton receives a standing ovation for his performance

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA: 'America's Got Talent' Season 19 contestant Journeyy Belton recently left the NBC show judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara, rooting hard for him. The 9-year-old notably received special support from Simon as he insisted the viewers vote for him.

During the quarterfinals round, Journeyy performed Bob Marley's song, 'Three Little Birds'. Journeyy's performance received a standing ovation from the judges and they were left highly impressed. Simon complimented, stating: "There's something about you... you're such a sweet kid with such potential."

The NBC show judge then went on to insist, "I really really really hope that the audience gets behind you tonight 'cause you really deserve this," adding, "I really like you." Heidi also applauded the "gutsy" decision to sing Bob Marley's song. Meanwhile, Sofia called him the best act of the night so far and Howie dubbed him a "superstar" and "the most exciting thing to happen tonight."

Simon Cowell advises Journeyy to ditch his comfort zone

'AGT' Season 19 judge Simon Cowell shared some tips before Journeyy Belton's quarterfinal performance. In the pre-recorded video, Simon advised Journeyy to do "something out of your comfort zone." He admitted that he felt compelled to push himself with more high notes in his rendition of Bob Marley's song 'Three Little Birds'. However, Simon was thrilled to know that Journeyy had pushed his limits.

After the performance, Simon recalled, "We had such a funny conversation last week and we were talking I said 'What are you going to do' and he said well 'I think it's going to be my own concert' I said 'are you going to tell me what song you're going to sing?' He went 'no.'" Simon claimed that Journeyy teased him that he would perform his own version and he actually did.

'AGT' Season 19 contestant Journeyy dubbed as 'superstar'

'AGT' Season 19 contestant Journeyy Belton impressed the NBC show judges with his audition on his own piano accompaniment on the song titled, 'Paradise'. He received a standing ovation for his performance and a 'superstar' title.

Heidi Klum said she was "very impressed." Meanwhile, Sofía Vergara called the 9-year-old performer "a superstar already," with Howie Mandel calling him, "Amazing."

'America's Got Talent' Season 19 airs on NBC every Tuesday and Wednesday at 8 PM ET.