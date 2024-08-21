'AGT' Season 19: Watch Howie Mandel’s underwhelming response to Ashlee Montague’s ballerina act

'AGT' Season 19 contestant Ashlee Montague missed the mark with Howie Mandel despite her impressive ballerina skills

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA: In the Quarterfinals 2 of 'America's Got Talent' Season 19, the exceptionally skilled ballerina Ashlee Montague captivated both the audience and the judges with her performance on the NBC stage. With an electrifying presence, she executed a daring and intricate ladder act that showcased her remarkable talent and fearlessness. She gracefully climbed a tall ladder, strategically placed over a series of jugs, all while en pointe in her ballet shoes, showcasing her incredible balance and poise. To add an extra layer of difficulty and excitement to her routine, Ashlee climbed two additional rungs at the very top of the ladder, pushing the limits of her artistry and athleticism.

Shortly after her captivating performance, Howie Mandel took a moment to share his thoughts and feedback with her. He expressed that he found himself in quite the “conundrum.” While he genuinely believed her act was amazing, he struggled with an internal conflict about whether she had made enough changes to her performance this time to be considered a significant step up from her previous showcase. This left Howie feeling perplexed and caught in a dilemma, as he pondered whether Ashlee had elevated her act enough to secure a spot in the semifinals. While he recognized her talent, he was uncertain if the adjustments she made were sufficient to justify her advancement in the competition.

'AGT' Season 19 contestant Ashlee Montague delivers one of the most dangerous acts in history

Ashlee Montague uniquely blended elements of a dangerous act with the grace of ballet in her quest for victory. In her ambitious routine, she aimed to perform a breathtaking climb up a ladder positioned precariously over jugs, all while en pointe—a technique demanding extraordinary balance and skill.

But the stakes didn’t end there. Once Ashlee reached the top, she planned to climb two additional rungs, showcasing her remarkable strength and poise in a daring display that kept everyone on the edge of their seats. Montague’s commitment to pushing her limits was clear as she vowed to do whatever it took to move ahead in the NBC show.

'AGT' Season 19 judge Sofia Vergara dubs Ashlee Montague's act 'ambitious'

When the judges were asked to share their impressions of Ashlee Montague's daring ladder climb, Sofia Vergara described it as “ambitious,” highlighting the boldness and courage it took to perform such a risky maneuver.

Simon Cowell expressed his admiration for Ashlee, emphasizing the significant risk involved in her performance, particularly noting the absence of a safety net. He pointed out that one small misstep could have led to potentially disastrous consequences.

Meanwhile, Heidi Klum shared her perspective, noting the physical challenge of ascending the ladder. She emphasized that the climb itself presented considerable difficulty, requiring not only skill but also immense focus and determination from Ashlee.

How to vote for Ashlee Montague in 'AGT' Season 19?

Voting for 'America's Got Talent' becomes available every Tuesday at 8 pm Eastern Time. The voting period remains open until the following Wednesday at 7 am Eastern Time. It’s important to note that each viewer is allowed to cast a maximum of 10 votes for each act during this voting window, and this limit applies to each method of voting available.

Whether you choose to vote online, through the app, or via phone, remember that you can express your support for your favorite contestants but must adhere to the 10-vote limit for each Act.

If you do not yet have an NBCUniversal Profile, don’t worry! The system will guide you through the necessary steps to create one. All you need to do is provide your email address, and you'll be able to set up a free profile. This profile is essential for completing the voting process, as it ensures that your votes are securely counted. Once you have your profile set up, you’ll be all set to participate in the excitement and show your support for your favorite acts!

'America's Got Talent' Season 19 airs on NBC every Tuesday and Wednesday at 8 PM ET.