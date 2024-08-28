'AGT' Season 19: Watch Howie Mandel take a bold shot at Latino boy band Menudo

'AGT' Season 19 judge Howie Mandel was not on board with Menudo and compared their performance to something on Saturday morning television

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA: The newest version of the boy band Menudo was the first group to play on 'America's Got Talent' Season 19, Episode 13. Simon Cowell advised them to "be yourselves" instead of letting the industry mold them after their initial audition.

They sang a new song, "Party in California," with complete Spanish lines tonight in light of it. Howie Mandel disapproved of the children's performance on Tuesday, comparing it to something from Saturday morning TV.

Menudo just brought the house down and our hearts with it 💖 #AGT #menudo pic.twitter.com/NyNjEAV30S — AGT Auditions (@AGTAuditions) August 28, 2024

Howie didn't think the boring, redesigned Menudo was all that great during their tryout. The ensemble was popular with Latino audiences in the 1980s and 1990s, however, its lineup changed frequently as vocalists grew older.

These voices and tunes aren't vibrant, but their outfits are. Nevertheless, after all these years, this ensemble most likely still has an audience. The youngster sings off-tune, but is cute.

Howie remains unimpressed. "Good news, I don’t get to vote. I felt like I was on a Saturday morning kids show on Telemundo." Is Howie hating on the band for no reason? Well, we will know if they are a fan favorite on Wednesday, once the fan polls are in.

'AGT' Season 19 judge Howie Mandel criticizes Menudo's Live performance (NBC)

'AGT's Sofia Vergara criticizes the weak vocals in Menudo's Live Show

Despite the fact that their vocals "aren't the best in the world," Howie and Sofia Vergara welcomed the celebration they brought to the stage.

According to Heidi Klum, they "brought the party to AGT."

They're described by Sofia as the ideal approach to starting the episode. The poor vocals are noted by her.

'AGT' Season 19 judge Sofia Vergara pointed out the weak vocals in Menudo's Live performance (NBC)

Menudo assures Simon Cowell about taking the 'AGT' judge's advice

Simon inquires about their thoughts on the performance. They maintain that they "did everything that you asked" in selecting the music. And with that, he ends it.

Simon let the men speak before offering his own view, and he was able to get confirmation that they had chosen the song they played and that they had followed his suggestion to follow their own path.

'AGT' Season 19 judge Simon Cowell glad Menudo took his advice for Live performance (NBC)

When was the new Menudo formed?

Menudo has been resurrected several times since the group's peak. Auditions were announced in 2004, and a reality program was scheduled for 2007.

This is the first time this lineup has been released.

In Season 19, Episode 5, 'AGT' viewers encountered the "new" Menudo, a project that, according to the members, began when their "boss bought the name Menudo" and launched a worldwide talent hunt. One of the project's architects is Mario Lopez, an actor and Access Hollywood anchor.

This time, the lads are from the United States and live in Miami, but they sing in Spanish (the original Menudo recorded songs in several languages).

"Deciding on the final five was harder than we ever imagined because there was so much great talent to choose from," Mario stated when the new group was announced in March 2023.

"The five boys we selected gelled together instantly, and the music they’ve created have exceeded all of our expectations. I think we have several massive hits."

The current members of the band are Andés Emilio, Nicolas Calero, Alejandro Querales, Ezra Gilmore, and Gabriel Rossell.

Menudo 2.0 is a next gen carrying forward the legacy of the OG band (@menudo.com)

Watch 'AGT' Season 19 on Tuesdays and Wednesdays on NBC at 8 PM ET