As AGT's new season commences, viewers reveal the moment they really 'hate': 'You feel bad for...'

'AGT' fans share true feelings about season 20 – reveal what they "hate" about the show

‘America’s Got Talent’ is back with its milestone 20th season to showcase more talent from across the country. The first episode, which premiered on Tuesday, May 27, featured a mix of Golden Buzzer-worthy acts, contestants with emotional backstories, and some disappointments. Fans took to social media to complain about one aspect of the show that they don’t particularly enjoy. While the sad stories are great PR, fans are tired of it becoming the focus of each episode more than the talents. An X user wrote, “Am I the only one who hates the 'sob stories' on #AGT?”

Am I the only one who hates the “sob stories” on #AGT? It shouldn’t have an impact but it does. The show became less about the talent and more about making you feel bad for the person/performer! Glad Mel is back, but gonna miss Heidi. Also great #GoldenBuzzer! #AmericasGotTalent pic.twitter.com/12L1JA8MHr — ShimBo84🎗️ (@ShimBo84) May 28, 2025

The social media user argued that the show has become less about the talent and more about “making you feel bad for the person/performer.” The fan added that he was glad to have Mel B back on the judge's panel. Many internet users agreed with the sentiment in the comments. “I think it is MORE about the story than the talent. It isn’t as good,” another X user wrote. “Feel the same way,” a third internet user added. Another fan pointed out that the sob stories take up time and suggested the makers should include another act instead.

This season, America’s biggest talent show celebrated its 20th anniversary. The milestone season is different for more than one reason, as the creatives switched its usual format to something close to a reality show. ‘AGT’ season 20 will take viewers behind the lens and showcase some raw and unfiltered content. In a sneak peek released by ‘AGT’s official YouTube page, judge Simon Cowell admitted that he gets really “anxious” before every season. This time, they have the 20th season pressure on their shoulders. The video also featured the judges arriving at the auditorium alongside host Terry Crews.

The judge’s panel will feature returning members Cowell, Sofía Vergara, and Howie Mandel. Joining them is Spice Girls alum Mel B, who was previously part of the show from season 8 through season 13. The former girl group member replaced long-time judge and model Heidi Klum. In the clip, Cowell claimed that the 20th season is close to his heart as it will showcase “40% more of the process” and everything that happens behind the scenes. Further explaining the “fascinating” new concept, he promised that the “fans will get to see what it’s like to be a contestant: the highs, the nerves, and the emotions.”

You lost me already. Mel B is insufferable. Maybe next season — Coach Skidz (@Coach_skidz) May 28, 2025

Mel B has brought a twist to the judge’s panel this year, but it apparently didn’t start on a great note. In the debut episode of season 20, the singer kept her mean face on and resisted giving compliments. Her fellow judges made mocking comments, saying she’d learn eventually and that everyone is entitled to their opinion. Netizens took to social media to express outrage over the singer’s behavior. “Mel b is a B*TCH. HER RESPONSE to the last act was absolutely HORRENDOUS,” an X user wrote. “We already gotta put up with this nonsense with Mel B,” another internet user added. “Oh, so Mel B is gonna be annoying this season,” a third internet user claimed.