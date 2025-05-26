‘AGT’ just dropped its first Golden Buzzer act — and we bet you've never seen knife-juggling like this

Mel B hit that Golden Buzzer early, but this death-defying act on 'AGT' had us holding our breath

'America's Got Talent' season 20 is all set to premiere on TV on Tuesday, May 27, and the excitement is very much palpable. While the show has been tight-lipped about the performances and acts being lined up for the milestone season, it just gave us a sneak peek of the first golden buzzer act. On May 23, 'AGT' dropped an Instagram post captioned, "To celebrate our 20th anniversary, we're sharing Mel B's first Golden Buzzer of the season early," which has left fans craving for more. The heart-pounding video shows two contestants performing a spectacular juggling act with knives, making it look like a child's play. The video has received 27,993 likes in just two days.

A 'AGT' viewer shared his excitement on the post, "MEL B IS BACK?!?! AND SOFIA IS STAYING?!?! omg I’m going to have to watch this season." Pointing at the challenging stunt, another viewer said, "One wrong slip and it goes straight into their body." A netizen who couldn't believe how this act originated in the first place, added, "Do you imagine the first person who came up with this idea, hey bro, what’s up? Hey, let’s just go strip at 'America's Got Talent' and throw knives at each other, and then we’ll get the golden buzzer." There was then an eagle-eyed spectator who said, "They said first golden buzzer, this means she has her second Golden Buzzer too."

The complete episode was also shared on YouTube. During the introduction, the two contestants (Kareem and Sophian) revealed that they go by the name 'Masaudi Brothers,' and they "work normally with their third brother," but he couldn't join them because he is at home taking care of two children. This prompted judge Simon Cowell to joke, "So, he dumped you?" To which Sophian replied, "Not really." He explained, "We are trying something new, it's a lot more dangerous than what we did the last time." Throughout the performance, the judges were found on the edge of their seats, seeing the daredevil acrobats unclothed and then clothe themselves back while juggling the sharp-edged knives.

As the jaw-dropping act ended, judges were on their feet, giving them a roaring standing ovation. Cowell said, "It was breathtaking." He confessed, "That might be the only time I have liked a juggling act." Cowell then added, "We always say this show relies on moments, and that's what I call a moment-big time." While Mel B admitted that having seen them before on the show, she doubted if they could top it. She added, "It was frightening to watch you take them (their clothes) off, which has never happened before, and that I've been scared of anything like that. Then I was scared for you to put them back on." As she said, "But I do think I want to say, one thing to you," she rose from her seat and bam! Hit the Golden Buzzer, saying that the duo's act was "Perfect!"

Both judges, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara, also admitted that the act was "Spectacular." However, very few know that the Missoudi brothers, earlier, appeared on 'AGT' 2024 in 2019, followed by 'BGT 2024', reaching the semi-finals stage both times, as reported by Entertainment Now. But with this act, it's safe to say that they have come sharper, bolder, and definitely not done yet. With each comeback, they pushed their limits a little further, hinting that maybe this time, it is not only about reaching the semi-finals, but it is about taking the crown.