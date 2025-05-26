Simon Cowell says this ‘AGT’ season is like nothing you’ve seen before — and the premiere might just prove it

NBC's 'America's Got Talent' is all set to bless TV screens from Tuesday, May 27, kicking off its milestone 20th season. Debuted in 2006, the talent reality show is the creative brainchild of Simon Cowell, who is also a judge on the show. As the release date inches closer, Cowell is teasing fans about the new season. The TV personality couldn't hold back but admitted to being anxious and under pressure for the upcoming season. Furthermore, Cowell disclosed that the latest season's premiere episode is "the best first episode of AGT," making the wait harder.

Simon Cowell attends 'America's Got Talent' Season 14 Live Show Red Carpet at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison)

In an exclusive first look from PEOPLE, 'America’s Got Talent' Season 20 offers a behind-the-scenes glimpse at both the show's production and the judges' candid moments. As Cowell rides to the venue, he opens up about being nervous, saying, "I get really, really anxious and nervous before any season, and I suppose, because it's the 20th year, that puts even more pressure on everyone."

While looking out at the crowd of aspiring talents, Cowell, with a smirk, said, "So, we're just going to pray that people turn out this year. Otherwise we're screwed." The preview also teases off-camera interactions among judges Sofía Vergara, Howie Mandel, and Mel B, sharing glimpses of the lighter and more personal side of the long-running talent show. Later, Cowell, Mandel, and Vergara arrive at the auditorium alongside host Terry Crews.

Notably, Mel B’s judge 'X' symbol is unveiled just in time for her grand entrance. The former 'Spice Girls' warmly hugs Mandel first, then spots Vergara and greets her with a compliment. "You look gorgeous!" Mel B gushes, gesturing toward Sofía’s outfit. Mel B then reunites with Cowell, who exclaims joyfully, "She’s back!" as they embrace. Host Crews then leads the judges to the stage and scenes flash of incredible talent and emotional performances.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Cowell further shared about the much-anticipated season, saying, "This season is special... I reckon we’re showing about 40% more of the process and everything that goes on behind the scenes, which I find fascinating." He further added, "This year, fans will get to see what it’s like to be a contestant: the highs, the nerves, and the emotions. Everything." He continued, "This is something we all felt passionate about sharing with the audience. In addition, it’s the 20th season, so it felt right, and I personally think this is the best first episode of AGT I've ever seen, and I hope you do too."

Notably, Mel B is making a much-anticipated return to 'America's Got Talent' after several spin-off appearances. Talking about the timing of her return, Mel B shared with Life & Style, as she said, "In my final year on AGT, I was not in a good place. So, this feels like a triumph for me. There is hope. You can piece your life back together with the support of good people around you." Looking ahead with a renewed mindset, she said, "I see this current chapter in my life as a continuation of the work I’ve done. You don’t just recover overnight."