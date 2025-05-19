Mel B replaces Heidi Klum as 'AGT' judge for Season 20 — years after being mysteriously fired

The 'Spice Girls' icon says her departure from ‘AGT’ wasn’t voluntary, joking she got “laid off and fired” during an interview.

'America's Got Talent' season 20 is set to premiere on May 27. The show is all set to begin its 20th anniversary episode along with judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara, who will be joined by Mel B. Mel is replacing Heidi Klum as a judge on season 20. Also known as Melanie Brown or Scary Spice, Mel B. has served as a judge on 'AGT' from seasons 8 to 13, spanning six whole years. However, following her latest addition to the panel of judges, Mel B. has revealed how she didn't exit the show but was actually "fired."

The former Spice Girl left the show abruptly after season 13, which ended in 2019. After her return for the latest show, Mel B appeared on the Today Show alongside fellow judge Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews. In a conversation with Craig Melvin, she stated, "I got kind of laid off and fired." She laughed and continued, "But yeah, I’m back now." Melvin then asked the latest judge what was the reason for her return, to which Mel replied, "I mean, why not? It was perfect timing." Mandel, the one always ready with jokes, chimed in and said, "She gets to work with me."

After sharing a laugh, Mel B. stated how Crews and Mandel were part of her thought process when joining the show, as she said, "You know, I thought, well, I love working with you guys." Crews replied, "And we love you too, Mel." Mandel shared the sentiment as he said, "I love working with you." In an official statement with People, Mel B shared her thoughts on the latest season: "I’m beyond thrilled to be back at 'AGT'—not only is it the 20th anniversary of the show, but it’s also a real homecoming for me, and I couldn’t be happier or more excited to be back."

Mel continued, "So fasten your seatbelts, everyone, because I’m here, and I’m going to stir things up and be my usual loud, proud, Scary Spice self. This season is going to be unmissable!" Cowell, who is the original founder of the show and has served as an executive producer for the show, told the publication how excited he is for the show's 20th anniversary celebration. “It’s brilliant that we can celebrate 20 years. It’s always been about the contestants, and without them we wouldn’t have a show. This gives me a chance to thank everyone who’s ever auditioned.”

The entire 'AGT' team is thrilled to have Mel back on the panel of judges. A member of the 'AGT' production team stated, “Heidi has been an incredible part of AGT, bringing her signature charm, expertise, and warmth to the show." As per a report by Independent, the production team said in a statement, "We are enormously grateful for her many contributions and the impact she has had while celebrating the world’s greatest talent with us. We’d love for our paths to cross again."