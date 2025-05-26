‘America’s Got Talent’ is breaking its own rules in Season 20, and the risk might just pay off

No more smokes and mirrors! Simon Cowell says ‘AGT’ Season 20 feels “better,” and the format change might be why

The next ‘America’s Got Talent’ season will take audiences behind the scenes. On Tuesday, May 20, ‘AGT’ judges appeared on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ to promote the 20th season of the show, which is set to release on May 27. During the hilarious interview, panelists Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, and Mel B, alongside host Terry Crews, revealed how the upcoming season of the talent show would be different. That was not before Mel B chimed in, declaring herself the difference this season. On a serious note, Cowell revealed that season 20 will be different for more reasons than one. It will work in a reality show format and take the viewers behind the scenes of the shoot.

“I’m excited to show I’d say 40% more of the process, i.e., what goes on behind the scenes,” Cowell teased. “So what’s it like to be a contestant? What’s it like doing Terry’s job? You know, because a lot of what Terry does, you actually don’t seen on the show or even us,” he added. The judge explained that more cameras will be added everywhere around the set to capture what actually goes on while filming the episode. Vergara added that the new season will show “exactly” what a day on the set and after an audition looks like. The upcoming season will not be “like any season ever before,” Mandel added.

The judge further elaborated on the changed format of the show, revealing that it will show their reactions in real time, the exact order of auditions, and will not be heavily edited like the previous seasons. “This is like you are experiencing it as you’re watching it,” he added. Cowell chimed in, admitting that the new format of the show already seems “better” than the previous one. The conversation then shifted to the “instant connection” that the 'Modern Family' actress and 'Spice Girls' alum had upon meeting.

Vergara admitted that she was scared about getting along with Mel B, who replaced her former fellow judge Heidi Klum. “I was worried because I love Heidi so much and we had such a great time together,” Vergara added. Fortunately, she and Mel B hit it off immediately and created an amazing chemistry and work dynamic. The actress quipped that she thought she’d miss Klum, but she didn’t. “No I’m kidding I’m kidding! No Heidi knows how much I love her,” she added.

Vergara praised her former co-judge for teaching her everything she knows about the show and being a guiding light. The Colombian actress admitted that although she missed working alongside Klum, she was glad to have Mel B along the ride. Cowell compared sitting next to the 'Wannabe' hitmaker to sitting beside a firework because “you don’t know what’s going to light it.” Mel B clearly has something to offer, and with the renewed format of the show, fans are hyped for the ‘AGT’ season 20.