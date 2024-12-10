'90 Day: The Last Resort' star Sophie Sierra gives Rob Warne a taste of his own medicine

'90 Day: The Last Resort' star Sophie Sierra was in a relationship with her friend, Callum

In episode 2 of '90 Day: The Last Resort' Season 2, Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra’s strained relationship, plagued by trust and communication issues, took center stage. During a hike session organized by the show's therapists, their problems came to light when Rob questioned Sophie about her past relationship with her friend Callum. It was revealed that Sophie and Callum had previously dated and even hooked up when she was 14.

However, Sophie had introduced Callum to Rob as just a friend, which Rob now sees as a betrayal. Feeling lied to, Rob expressed frustration, stating that Sophie had broken his trust. Sophie, on the other hand, downplayed the situation, refusing to apologize for a relationship from her teenage years. According to her, the issue isn’t significant enough to warrant an apology.

The real conflict, however, lies in Rob's anger over Sophie hiding the truth about her past at 25, not the relationship itself. This led to a heated argument, with both partners initially refusing to continue the hike. Interestingly, Sophie has often criticized Rob for lying about his past relationships, yet now she finds herself in a similar position which is ironic. Meanwhile, Rob’s anger over Sophie’s dishonesty is equally ironic, considering his own history of infidelity.

Did Rob Warne cheat on Sophie Sierra?

It’s no secret that '90 Day: The Last Resort' star Rob has a history of cheating on Sophie. His habit of talking to girls on Instagram and seeking attention from them has fueled Sophie’s insecurities. During the filming of the spin-off '90 Day House' in Mexico, Rob and Jennifer Tarazona reportedly got intimate in a pool off-camera and later became romantically involved. When Sophie learned about this, she didn’t hold back, calling Rob a “dog.”

Sophie Sierra reveals Josh Weinstein's intentions

In season 2, episode 1 of '90 Day: The Last Resort', Sophie revealed that Josh Weinstein had been DMing her on Instagram. She shared that he sent fire emojis in response to her body pictures and gym Instagram Stories, even inviting her to visit Las Vegas. Rob pointed out that, according to the show’s timeline, he and Sophie had just gotten married on '90 Day Fiancé' season 10 when Josh sent the messages. This revelation is particularly surprising, as Josh is currently with Natalie Mordovtseva on the show.

'90 Day: The Last Resort' star Sophie Sierra reveals her relationship status

In November 2024, Sophie hinted at her single status by reposting a reel on her Instagram Stories from @Loseitwithnat. The reel featured an influencer walking with a caption about hitting the gym, journaling, eating high-protein, and embracing a “staying celibate era.” Sophie’s repost suggests she is not only single but also not dating.

‘90 Day: The Last Resort’ season 2 airs on Mondays at 8 pm ET/PT on TLC.