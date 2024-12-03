'90 Day: The Last Resort' star Jasmine Pineda calls Gino Palazzolo 'cheap' for a bizarre reason

'90 Day: The Last Resort' stars Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda are facing financial differences

On the Monday, December 2, episode of '90 Day: The Last Resort', Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda’s relationship issues took center stage. As the first couple was introduced, they predictably brought a host of lingering conflicts. One standout aspect was Jasmine’s belief that their relationship only had intimacy issues. However, deeper problems seem to be at play.

Since their appearance on '90 Day: The Last Resort' season 2, Jasmine frequently appeared annoyed with Gino. Upon arriving at the hotel, Gino revealed that he hadn’t added breakfast to their package, which immediately upset Jasmine, prompting her to call him "cheap." While Gino insisted he was simply being cautious with money, Jasmine clearly disagreed.

Their disagreement continued when Gino refused to use the hotel’s bellboy service to carry their luggage, opting to handle it himself to save money. Jasmine, in turn, refused to help him push the luggage cart to their room, frustrated by his decision to avoid additional costs.

This tension highlights an important dynamic: Gino and Jasmine initially met on a sugar daddy dating site, suggesting Jasmine may have been looking for a partner to fund her lifestyle. While their long-distance relationship worked, living together has exposed their financial and emotional differences.

'90 Day: The Last Resort' stars Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda have intimacy issues (TLC)

Jasmine calls out "sexless relationship" but won’t share a bed with Gino

A major reason Gino and Jasmine are seeking couples therapy on '90 Day: The Last Resort' season 2 is their lack of intimacy. However, an important point to note is that while Jasmine frequently vents about not having sex with Gino for 8 months, she admits she wouldn’t share the same bed with him. The two even discuss how Gino can sleep outside of their room at the hotel.

'90 Day: The Last Resort' stars Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo have reportedly separated (YouTube/@tlc)

Gino spotted filming for '90 Day: The Single Life'

While Gino and Jasmine are currently starring on '90 Day: The Last Resort', it seems they will also appear on '90 Day: The Single Life'. Rumors have circulated that both Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo are filming scenes for The Single Life with new love interests.

Gino was reportedly spotted filming in Las Vegas with a woman who resembles Jasmine, accompanied by a TLC camera crew. It seems the pair's storyline took a turn after Jasmine allegedly cheated on Gino, leading to their breakup. With tensions running high, it was only natural for TLC to bring them back for another 90 Day spinoff.

'90 Day: The Last Resort' stars Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda met online (Instagram/@gpalazz2)

Did Jasmine cheat on Gino?

Jasmine has apparently moved on from Gino and is now dating a new man named Matt Branis, whom she met at her gym, Planet Fitness. It is speculated that she cheated on Gino, leading to their separation. Since the breakup, rumors suggest that Jasmine left Gino for a successful man. According to reports, Jasmine and Matt have been in a relationship for about a year.