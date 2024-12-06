‘90 Day: The Last Resort’: Josh Weinstein’s leaked DMs spark speculation about authenticity of show

Josh Weinstein recently made his '90 Day: The Last Resort' Season 2 debut, pretending to save his relationship with Natalie Mordovtseva, however, leaked Instagram DMs have exposed a different reality. The circulating chat with his co-star, Sophie Sierra, has seemingly confirmed that the therapy TLC show is mostly scripted.

In the text exchange, Josh and Sophie expressed excitement about meeting at the resort, with Josh messaging, "Looking forward to meeting you and working with you." Although Josh claimed during the premiere that he wanted to work things out with Natalie, he told Sophie that he had no intention of staying in the same room as his partner. He texted, "Yes !!! Coming out to my neck of the woods. My partner is a bit on the wild side so we will see how this goes. I already told them I will need my own room. No way I can stay with that girl. lol." The chat's screengrab also revealed that Josh has been into Sophie's DMs for a long time liking and commenting on her photos and videos.

'90 Day: The Last Resort' stars Josh Weinstein and Sophie Sierra's relationship status remains under wraps. However, it appears that Josh made notable attempts to pursue his co-star. Sophie recently brought the DM drama to the TLC show, sharing with her co-stars Gino Palazzolo, Jasmine Pineda, Julia Trubkina, and Brandon Gibbs, "Her [Natalie Mordovtseva] man has been DMing me on Instagram."

Sophie added that while Josh initially approached her as a friend, he soon began sending flirty fire emojis on her photos. He even invited her to join him on his flight to the resort. Sophie's husband Rob was left shocked by the revelation and felt betrayed by Josh.

'90 Day: The Last Resort' star Josh Weinstein recently shared the news of his son Jett's fatal accident. Jett's car collided with a guardrail in Flagstaff while returning from a snowboarding trip with a friend. Jett's friend lost his life while he had to undergo multiple surgeries. His right leg has been amputated and he has been using a prosthetic leg after recovery. However, Josh claimed during the premiere episode that the tough situation brought him closer to Natalie Mordovtseva.

'90 Day: The Last Resort' star Josh Weinstein is allegedly more interested in TLC show fame than genuine relationships, willing to do anything to stay relevant. While Natalie Mordovtseva expressed a desire to have a child with Josh, he wasn’t even ready to commit to calling her his girlfriend. Instead, it seems he was more focused on creating drama to stay in the spotlight and maintain his relevance on the show.