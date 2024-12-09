'90 Day: The Last Resort' stars Natalie Mordovtseva and Julia Trubkina’s feud runs deeper than expected

Tensions between Natalie Mordovtseva and Julia Trubkina resurfaced in the December 2 episode of '90 Day: The Last Resort'. While Natalie’s feuds with her co-stars are nothing new, her drama with Julia seems more personal. In the premiere episode, the two stepped aside for a private chat, during which Natalie made a snarky remark about Julia’s weight, asking if she was pregnant.

Julia laughed it off, clarifying she wasn’t, but the moment created noticeable tension. In a private confessional, Julia admitted she regretted engaging with Natalie at all. While it’s evident their relationship is strained, the root cause of their feud remains unclear. However, past interactions may provide some clues. In a previous tell-all episode, Julia suggested Natalie misrepresents European women. Additionally, Julia’s outspoken stance against plastic surgery might be another factor contributing to their ongoing clash. These moments could be at the root of their tension.

'90 Day Fiancé' star Julia Trubkina is against plastic surgery (Instagram/@juliatrubkina1993)

90 Day Fiance's Natalie Mordovtseva takes a subtle dig at co-stars

'90 Day Fiancé' star Natalie recently stirred the pot with comments about her relationship with her co-stars. Taking to social media, Natalie claimed she’s often disliked because of her kindness and appearance. She described herself as the “innocent baby” who avoids drama, unlike her castmates who “scream” to stir things up. Natalie’s remarks appeared to be a subtle jab. She suggested the drama surrounding her reflects her co-stars’ issues rather than her own actions.

'90 Day: The Single Life' star Natalie Mordovtseva is often found feuding with cast mates (TLC)

90 Day Fiance's Natalie Mordovtseva called out for being rude to a fan

In October 2024, Natalie faced backlash for allegedly being rude to a fan. According to '90 Day Fiancé' blogger Shabooty, a fan shared their experience after encountering Natalie at a Nordstrom Rack in Long Beach, California. The fan claimed that when they mentioned watching her on 90 Day Fiancé, Natalie allegedly "went off" and had a meltdown. Reportedly, Natalie responded, “I don’t know you. Don’t talk to me, and so what if you watch the show.” Feeling dismissed, the fan walked away, telling her, “It’s not that serious.”

Did Julia Trubkina cheat on Brandon Gibbs?

In the '90 Day: The Last Resort' trailer, Brandon Gibbs confides in his parents during a video call that Julia has cheated on him. While the specifics of the alleged infidelity remain unclear, her activity on OnlyFans might provide a clue. Brandon may perceive Julia’s creation of adult content as a betrayal. Despite the tension, the couple appears to be going strong. In September, they shared a sweet photo album on Instagram from a '90 Day Fiancé' franchise event, suggesting they’re still together.

'90 Day: The Last Resort' stars Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina are still together (Instagram/@brandongibbs92)

