6 major problems with 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 4's ending: From unconvincing villain to pointless romance arc

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: With great hype and admiration, 'The Umbrella Academy' ended on a bittersweet note, leaving many questions unresolved. The Netflix fan-favorite series has been celebrated for its plot and the antics of the Hargreeves siblings, who have carved out a place in the hearts of the viewers.

However, the conclusion fell short of honoring the superheroes's legacy and bid farewell in a manner that felt entirely unnecessary. Fans of 'The Umbrella Academy' have expressed dissatisfaction with the show's ending and the numerous plot holes. So, in that case, let's discuss 6 significant issues with 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 4 conclusion.

1. Why there was no resolution for the love triangle in 'The Umbrella Academy'?

The love triangle in 'The Umbrella Academy' involving Five (Aidan Gallagher), Lila Pitts (Ritu Arya), and Diego Hargreeves (David Castañeda) felt unnecessary. While it was clear that Diego and Lila's relationship faced marital issues, the romance between Five and Lila seemed to serve only as a distraction from the main storyline. To make matters worse, the finale failed to resolve this subplot, leaving the trio to meet an unsatisfying end without any resolution.

It is reasonable to infer that Lila, after dealing with Dieogo's narcissistic behavior, developed an affection for Five after spending more than 6 years stuck in the timelines. Her main priority was her children, and she couldn't separate from Diego for their sake. While these are speculative insights, resolving the love triangle would have provided a more satisfying farewell to 'The Umbrella Academy'.

2. Why are Lila Pitts and Allison Hargreeves's children still alive in 'The Umbrella Academy'?

This scenario stands out as one of the plot holes in 'The Umbrella Academy.' Toward the end of the series, it was clear that to reset the timelines, all seven Hargreeves siblings—including Lila, who was carrying Marigold—had to make a sacrifice.

Allison Hargreeves (Emmy Raver-Lampman) shows resilience in the face of tragedy by letting go of her daughter, while Lila struggles to let go of her family. After considerable deliberation, Lila eventually joined the superhero siblings and died. The presence of their children in another timeline, despite the fact that they ceased to exist, remains a mystery and raises serious questions about the story's progression.

3. Why did the much-anticipated villain turn out to be unconvincing in 'The Umbrella Academy'?

The most disappointing aspect of this season was the unconvincing villains, who turned out to be Ben Hargreeves (Justin H. Min) and Jeniffer (Victoria Sawal). Fans were led to believe that the final season would feature the Hargreeves siblings confronting the greatest evil of their lives, but the villain ultimately failed to make a lasting impression.

When Jenifer's Durango and Ben's Marigold came into contact, their bodies were deformed, and the two finally merged, paving the path for 'The Cleanse'. Although the filmmakers clearly put effort into portraying the gigantic creature as a fearsome villain, it ultimately came across as little more than an unconvincing CGI monster that failed to leave a lasting impression.

4. Why Abigail Hargreeves's secret was underplayed in 'The Umbrella Academy'?

Another major problem with the finale of 'The Umbrella Academy' is how Abigail Hargreeves's (Liisa Repo-Martell) biggest secret was treated. The major plot twist, where Abigail disguises herself as Dr Gene Thibedeau's (Nick Offerman) wife, Dr Jean Thibedeau (Megan Mullally), to trigger an apocalypse, is one of the most underplayed plotlines in the show. When the secret is finally revealed, it has little to no impact, as 'The Cleanse' was inevitable with the Hargreeves siblings's surrender.

Furthermore, Abigail's limited presence in previous seasons and her restricted screen time in Season 4 worked against her, making it difficult for viewers to connect with her mission.

5. What happened to Sloane in 'The Umbrella Academy'?

It was disappointing to see Luther Hargreeves (Tom Hopper) audition for Sloane (Genesis Rodriguez ) in 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 4, but what was even more frustrating was the show's reluctance to clarify what truly happened to Sloane.

Despite being married to Luther and one of the few surviving Sparrow Academy members, she is absent when the Hargreeves emerge in Reginald's reset timeline. Her absence not only undermines the show's plot but also significantly impacts Luther's character development, as he is relegated to comedic relief in Season 4.

6. Why Luther Hargreeves's transformation is a big loophole in 'The Umbrella Academy'?

This is a weird choice that could easily be considered one of the creators's biggest mistakes. In season 4 of 'The Umbrella Academy', Luther regains his abilities and ape-like physique after drinking Marigold.

The main mystery now is how Luther can have the ape body again since it is not linked to his abilities, as it was established in 'The Umbrella Academy' that Luther obtained his ape-like physique as a result of Reginald Hargreeves' (Colm Feore) experiment. Therefore, Luther's return to this form is extremely perplexing.

