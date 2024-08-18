'The Umbrella Academy' Season 4 did one character dirty, and we can't stop wondering why

Netflix's 'The Umbrella Academy' explores the lives of seven adopted siblings who possess unique powers

Contains spoilers and speculations for 'The Umbrella Academy'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: From being overlooked to losing the love of his life, it's relatively straightforward to suppose that Luther Hargreeves (Tom Hopper) suffered much more than he deserved in Netflix's 'The Umbrella Academy.' Originally dubbed as Number One, Luther was the superhero siblings' leader, often charged with guiding and directing them in action.

However, one thing remained consistent throughout the show, Luther's storylines which were frequently heartbreaking, and while it was anticipated that our giant superhero would finally get his time to shine in the final season of 'The Umbrella Academy', the show did him more harm than good.

Why Luther Hargreeves's character was reduced to a mere clown in 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 4?

Tom Hopper in a still from 'The Umbrella Academy' (@netflix)

While Luther has been the anchor to his siblings's responsibilities as an elder brother, throughout the majority of The Umbrella Academy's duration, he has failed to elicit seriousness from them. Season 4 of the show continues the suit, but this time things are taken to the next level, with Luther spending most of the season either attempting to bring his siblings together or engaging in stupid shenanigans, which were especially exaggerated.

Luther is shown in the early episodes in an over-the-top, almost hilarious style, acting out of character, such as joyously reconciling with Ben Hargreeves (Justin H Min) and behaving stupidly during his niece's birthday party. While these moments are intended to provide humorous relief, they seem out of place, transforming Luther into a caricature rather than the more serious, albeit uncomfortable, man he normally is.

There were expectations that he would redeem himself, but number one was not given a decent storyline to pursue, leaving him in fans' memories as a goofy and over-the-top superhero.

What could be the reason for Luther Hargreeves's decline in 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 4?

Tom Hopper and David Castañeda in a still from 'The Umbrella Academy' (@netflix)

We've seen Luther experience heartbreak throughout the runtime of the show. Be it the end of his relationship with Allison Hargreeves (Emmy Raver-Lampman) or the moon debacle, our man has seen it all.

Luther's dramatic character transformation in Season 4 of 'The Umbrella Academy' is most likely due to the unanswered mystery of Sloane Hargreeves's (Genesis Rodriguez) disappearance.

The show does not reveal her fate beyond Season 3; however, it is indicated that she is dead or nonexistent in the ultimate timeline. This loss would have a profound impact on Luther, causing loneliness and melancholy, which might explain his unusually unstable conduct and overeagerness to spend time with Sparrow Ben.

While his acts may look humorous, they reflect a deeper battle with loss and this was depicted in one of the episodes of the show where he discussed it with Diego Hargreeves (David Castañeda) for a very brief moment as well.

Overall, 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 4 fails to adequately examine Luther's psychological turmoil, reducing him to the level of a useless older brother.

