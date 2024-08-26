Netflix Top 10 TV shows this week: Tom Hopper starrer loses #1 spot to chilling true-crime challenger

Pushing last week's 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 4 down to fourth place, here is a closer look at the list for the top 10 shows this week on Netflix

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: This week on Netflix, 'American Murder: Laci Peterson' has taken the top spot, pushing last week's 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 4 down to fourth place. 'American Murder: Laci Peterson' is a shocking true story that grabs our attention and makes us wonder how something so terrible could happen to a young woman and her unborn baby.

Meanwhile, 'Emily in Paris' Season 4 debuts in second place with its light-hearted plot and our favorite characters returning this season. Here's a closer look at the top 10 TV shows that are currently making waves on Netflix.

10. 'Blue Ribbon Baking Championship'

Jason Biggs and Sandra Lee in a still from 'Blue Ribbon Baking Championship' (@netflix)

Coming in at the tenth spot is 'Blue Ribbon Baking Championship' where America's top bakers compete in a new series hosted by Jason Biggs and Sandra Lee. Ten talented pastry chefs face off in challenges that test their skills over eight episodes. A panel of expert judges, including former White House pastry chef Bill Yosses and award-winning baker Bryan Ford, crowns the best baker. The last one standing wins a $100,000 prize. It's a competition that celebrates creativity and ingenuity in baking.

'Blue Ribbon Baking Championship' is a treat for anyone who loves baking and a good competition. It's like stepping into your favorite bakery, but with talented contestants, tough judges, and exciting challenges that make you want to cheer and maybe even try baking something new!

9. 'Average Joe'

A still from 'Average Joe' (@netflix)

Debuting at number 9, 'Average Joe' charms audiences with its relatable story of a regular guy thrust into extraordinary circumstances. Joe Washington (Deon Cole), a Pittsburgh plumber, is just trying to make ends meet and raise his teenage daughter with his wife Angela (Tammy Townsend). But when his father's towing company is demolished by a Russian mob boss, Joe inherits a debt and a whole lot of trouble. Now, this everyday hero must navigate the dangerous world of organized crime to protect his family and keep the gangsters at bay.

'Average Joe' makes the list with its authentic portrayal of a regular guy's extraordinary struggles, resonating with audiences who root for the underdog. Its mix of humor, heart, and high stakes keeps viewers hooked, earning it a spot among the most-watched shows

8. 'Prison Break'

Wentworth Miller in a still from 'Prison Break' (@netflix)

The classic thriller 'Prison Break' resurges into Netflix’s top 10, dropping from last week's seventh to eighth spot as new and old fans alike revisit the gripping story of Michael Scofield’s daring plan to free his brother from death row. The series’ high-stakes tension, clever plot twists, and memorable characters continue to captivate audiences, proving its timeless appeal.

Whether it's the nostalgia factor or the unending suspense, 'Prison Break' remains a binge-worthy series that keeps viewers hooked, reaffirming its place in the pantheon of great TV dramas.

7. 'A Good Girl's Guide to Murder'

India Lillie Davies and Rahul Pattni in a still from 'A Good Girl's Guide to Murder' (@netflix)

Slipping all the way to the seventh spot this week, 'A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder' continues to grip viewers with its intense and clever narrative. This fresh take on the crime drama genre follows amateur sleuth Pip as she unravels a cold case that haunts her small town.

The show's intricate plot, paired with strong performances, has made it a standout hit among mystery lovers. Despite losing the #1 position last week, it remains a compelling watch, as fans eagerly await each new twist in this dark, engaging story. The series' ability to keep audiences on edge secures its place in Netflix’s top rankings.

6. 'Love Is Blind: UK'

Official poster for 'Love Is Blind: UK' (@netflix)

Dropping down to the sixth position, 'Love Is Blind: UK' has quickly captured the attention of reality TV fans. The British twist on the hit dating show brings a fresh set of participants willing to marry someone they've never seen. The emotional rollercoaster of love, heartbreak, and drama unfolds as contestants navigate relationships built solely on emotional connections.

The show’s unique premise, combined with its addictive format, has made it a binge-worthy addition to Netflix’s lineup, drawing viewers eager to see if love truly is blind across the pond.

5. 'Fire Country'

Max Thieriot and Stephanie Arcila in a still from 'Fire Country' (@netflix)

Climbing up one spot to the fifth position, 'Fire Country' is blazing its way through the Netflix charts with a gripping portrayal of firefighters risking their lives in California’s treacherous wildfires. The series blends action, drama, and human resilience, following a group of inmates who join a firefighting program to earn redemption. As they battle both the flames and their pasts, viewers are drawn into the intense and emotional journey.

'Fire Country' has quickly ignited a strong following, making it one of the most talked-about shows of the week.

4. 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 4

Genesis Rodriguez and Cazzie David in 'The Umbrella Academy' (@netflix)

Losing the top spot from last week's list and dropping to fourth place, 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 4 has delighted audiences once again with its thrilling mix of superpowers, family drama, and apocalyptic stakes. As the Hargreeves siblings grapple with the chaos they've unleashed, fans are drawn deeper into the show's unique blend of action, humor, and heartfelt moments.

Elliot Page's standout performance continues to resonate, making this season a must-watch. With each episode delivering unexpected twists, 'The Umbrella Academy' proves why it's a fan favorite, dominating the Netflix charts and solidifying its place as a streaming powerhouse.

3. 'Matt Rife: Lucid - A Crowd Work Special'

'Matt Rife in Matt Rife: Lucid - A Crowd Work Special' (@netflix)

Freshly entering the third spot is 'Matt Rife: Lucid - A Crowd Work Special'. Matt Rife is a comedy star with a huge online following. He's built a fanbase across X, Instagram, and TikTok, and even embarked on a nationwide tour. What sets Rife apart is his incredible crowd work - he loves chatting with the audience and making them laugh. In fact, it's led to some of his most viral moments! That's why Netflix chose him for their first-ever crowd work special, 'Matt Rife: Lucid — A Crowd Work Special'. Filmed at The Comedy Zone in Charlotte, North Carolina, Rife spends the whole show riffing with the crowd. It's a hilarious hour of comedy that's all about the audience. So sit back, relax, and enjoy the show.

Matt Rife: Lucid — A Crowd Work Special' makes the cut with its unique blend of improvisation and crowd interaction, showcasing Rife's excellent comedic skills. As Netflix's first crowd work special, it's a refreshing change of pace that will keep you laughing and on your toes.

2. 'Emily in Paris' Season 4

Emily Cooper's love life will face major challenges in 'Emily in Paris' Season 4, Part 2 (@netflix)

Debuting at the second spot in its first week is 'Emily in Paris' Season 4. Lily Collins returns as Emily Cooper in 'Emily in Paris' Season 4, navigating love, friendship, and career drama. Still reeling from Gabriel's pregnancy bombshell with her friend Camille, Emily must work with him to achieve a Michelin star. Meanwhile, her friend Mindy prepares for Eurovision and Sylvie faces a past challenge that comes back to haunt her. The first half of the season is now streaming, with the final episodes arriving on September 12, 2024. Get ready for more romance, fashion, and Parisian charm in 'Emily in Paris' Season 4.

'Emily in Paris' Season 4 is on the list because it's a fun and romantic show that's hard to stop watching. With its lovely characters, real-life problems, and beautiful Paris setting, it's a great choice if you want to relax and enjoy something nice.

1. 'American Murder: Laci Peterson'

Official poster for 'American Murder: Laci Peterson' (@netflix)

Coming in at the top spot is 'American Murder: Laci Peterson' where the shocking true crime story of Laci Peterson is revisited. In 2002, eight-month-pregnant Laci vanished from her California home. Her husband Scott claimed he was fishing at the time, but suspicion fell on him when Laci's body and their unborn son were found in San Francisco Bay.

The documentary takes a fresh look at the case, revealing surprising details that show nothing is as simple as it seemed. Scott was convicted of murder, but the truth is more complex. 'American Murder: Laci Peterson' is a thought-provoking exploration of a famous case that will keep you guessing.