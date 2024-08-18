How 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 4 let down its strongest couple in the end

Netflix's 'The Umbrella Academy' explores the lives of seven extraordinary siblings who must overcome their differences to save the world

Contains spoilers and speculations for 'The Umbrella Academy'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Though 'The Umbrella Academy' on Netflix isn't particularly well-known for its romantic storylines, fans were enthralled with Diego Hargreeves (David Castañeda) and Lila Pitts (Ritu Arya) and their romantic love line, and they were expecting for a happily ever after. However, the creators ended up surprising everyone by handling it in a very different manner.

Lila was introduced in Season 2 of 'The Umbrella Academy' and seems to be a normal human being at first, but she is eventually revealed to be one of the super-powered children born on the same day as the Hargreeves siblings. As the story evolved, so did Lila and Diego's love story, yet Season 4 of 'The Umbrella Academy' failed to do justice to the show's only romance.

What happens between Diego Hargreeves and Lila Pitts in 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 4?

David Castañeda and Ritu Arya in a still from 'The Umbrella Academy' (Netflix/@christoskalohordis)

Diego and Lila had always been a wild and crazy pair that fought hard but loved even harder. However, things were not the same for the lovebirds in Season 4 of 'The Umbrella Academy', as even after being happily married with their own children, bickering had taken over the love-hard part. Things took a more dramatic turn when an unwanted love angle between Five (Aidan Gallagher ) and Lila was revealed.

It turns out that Five and Lila have been stuck in an alternative reality for more than six years, and while they are hunting for a route back home, the two develop strong emotions for one another. After returning to their timeline, Lila revealed to Diego about their romance, which of coure was not taken well by Diego and he ended up accusing the couple of deception.

Furthermore, the saddest aspect of the show has to be its inability to explain the resolution of this love story, since it was not revealed who Lila eventually ends up with, therefore killing a warm and relatable love story.

Why was Five and Lila Pitts's romance the most unnecessary plotline in 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 4?

David Castañeda and Ritu Arya in a still from 'The Umbrella Academy' (Netflix/ @christoskalohordis)

In every way, the romantic angle between Five and Lila was the most needless subplot in all of 'The Umbrella Academy.' Not only it was unexpected, but it might also be described as the most bizarre thing to ever happen in the show. Given that this was the conclusion of the series, the focus should have been on tying up the loose ends that had been built up over the course of the show; rather, what the producers did was quite the contrary.

Furthermore, the makers made matters worse by failing to resolve the issue and leaving it open-ended. It would have been more interesting to see if Diego and Lila successfully resolve their differences, or whether Lila ultimately chooses Five over Diego.

That being said, it is incredibly devastating to realize that you will never know what may have transpired between the golden pair of 'The Umbrella Academy.'

