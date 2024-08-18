5 burning questions that remain after 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 4

Netflix's 'The Umbrella Academy' follows a dysfunctional family of adopted siblings with extraordinary abilities

Contains spoilers and speculations for 'The Umbrella Academy'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Following the magnificent expedition of Hargreeves's superheroes, culminating in its distinctive style in Netflix's 'The Umbrella Academy,' fans are left perplexed by unresolved plot points that the show's ending neglected to address. The show primarily revolves around seven adoptive superheroes who, over the course of its four seasons, find themselves compelled to save the world. However, as we are aware, navigating through multiple timelines and undertaking the task of saving the world is a formidable challenge, often resulting in our superheroes encountering more hardships than they anticipated.

Nonetheless, it was predicted that the finale of 'The Umbrella Academy' would undoubtedly conclude with a gratifying happily ever after for our cherished superheroes, which ultimately proves to be rather bittersweet. However, regrettably, there were some unresolved plot points in the last episode of the series. From an expected romantic connection to the complex enigma of Jennifer, let's explore 5 pressing questions that remain unanswered after the conclusion of Season 4 of 'The Umbrella Academy'.

1. How Lila Pitts and Allison Hargreeves's children are still alive following the dramatic 'The Umbrella Academy' finale?

Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves in a still from 'The Umbrella Academy' (Netflix/@christoskalohoridis)

The survival of Lila Pitts's (Ritu Arya) and Allison Hargreeves' (Emmy Raver-Lampman) offspring after 'The Cleanse' creates a huge discrepancy in 'The Umbrella Academy' storyline. The series makes it apparent that the sacrifice of the Hargreeves and Lila is required to avoid the catastrophe and the establishment of various timelines.

This entails the full eradication of their existence. As a result, their children's appearance in the ultimate timeline goes against the show's established universe. This plot hole weakens the narrative's internal logic and calls into question the show's overall coherence.

2. What was the reason behind Jennifer appearing inside a squid in 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 4?

Justin H Min and Victoria Sawal in a still from 'The Umbrella Academy (@netflix)

Jennifer is introduced in Season 4 of 'The Umbrella Academy' via a throwback in which it is revealed that she was discovered inside a huge squid, which is certainly one of the most unusual and surprising plot twists.

While it presents a unique origin narrative for mysterious Jennifer, the reason for her appearance within a strange monster is extremely baffling, made even more so when the show fails to explain the actual story behind it. How did Jennifer live inside the squid? Who are Jennifer's parents? These questions stay unaddressed, giving the viewer more questions than answers.

3. What happenned with the love triangle in 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 4?

Ritu Arya and Aidan Gallagher in a still from 'The Umbrella Academy' (@netflix)

Another huge puzzling question, or, we may say, a needless subplot in 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 4 is the love triangle. Now, this was not anticipated since the show significantly established Diego Hargreeves (David Castañeda ) and Lila married with their own children, thus introducing her romantic line to Five (Aidan Gallagher) was genuinely unneeded.

Yes, I realize that there was a crack in Lila and Diego's relationship, and it was not necessarily perfect but still, the show was concluding and it was superfluous to create a plot point, without which the story could have been proceeded without any hiccups. Not only was the plotline unnecessary but it also left fans bewildered, with many left asking whom Lila adored.

4. Why only Ben was attracted to Jennifer's Durango?

Justin H Min in a still from 'The Umbrella Academy (YouTube/@netflix)

Another mystery that has perplexed fans is how Jennifer's Durango could only attract Ben Hargreeves (Justin H Min) to her rather than other superheroes.

If Marigold and Durango had a magnetic connection, it stands to reason that other characters would feel the same way. The series does not sufficiently explain why this connection is limited to Ben. Season 4 of 'The Umbrella Academy' fails to explain why Ben is the only one who has this link.

5. Why Reginald Hargreeves kept Jennifer alive in 'The Umbrella Academy'?

Colm Feore and Jesse Noah Gruman in a still from 'The Umbrella Academy' (@netflix)

We are all aware of Sir Reginald Hargreeves's (Colm Feore) frigid nature; therefore, the fact that Jennifer was kept alive by Reginald rather than killing her was surprising, since it contrasts sharply with his typically cruel attitude. Reginald is known for his cold, calculating temperament and readiness to sacrifice people for the greater good; thus, his overprotective attitude toward Jennifer seems strange.

It's even more shocking because he murdered Ben in 'The Umbrella Academy' to safeguard the world, demonstrating his potential to be a cold-blooded human capable of murdering anybody without hesitation, yet he abstained from killing the girl who could be the end of the world. Only if he had slain Jennifer would the likelihood of a catastrophic event have been reduced, if not eliminated.

How to stream 'The Umbrella Academy'?

A still from 'The Umbrella Academy' (YouTube/@netflix)

You must have an exclusive Netflix subscription to view the action-adventure program, since the streaming site offers a variety of bundles based on your budget. The Standard Plan with advertising is $6.99 per month and enables you to view in full HD (1080p).

The $15.49/month Standard Plan allows you to use one account on two screens at once, and you can watch in 1080p or full HD. This package excludes commercials. Fans may watch 4K Ultra HD content with Dolby Atmos and HDR on up to four screens at once by subscribing to the $22.99/month Premium Plan.

'The Umbrella Academy' Season 4 trailer