'1000-lb Sisters' star Amy Slaton breaks down as her health struggles intensify amid toxic feud

'1000-lb Sisters' Season 6 star Amy Slaton has been open about her battle with depression

DIXON, KENTUCKY: Amy Slaton is struggling to keep up with her mental health issues! During the third episode of '1000-lb Sisters' named 'War and Peas', Amy was seen in emotional distress as her mental health struggles escalated. It seems like Amy and her feud with her sister Amanda Halterman has taken a toll on her mental health. Later on, Tammy Slaton was also involved in their heated argument and the tensions reached a boiling point. While having a conversation with her sister Amy, Tammy Slaton said, "I'm kind of done with everybody in this family," to which Amy responded, "Well, I kinda need them. I need people to drive me. I need people to help me."

Soon after, Amy broke down in tears and mentioned that she found it difficult to face the challenges of her personal struggles and family dynamics. Speaking of her mental health, Amy said, "My mental health cannot everything a competition. If I focus on a competition it's gonna mess up my mental state."

'1000-lb Sisters' star Amy Slaton feels 'stupid' amid family feud

Amy Slaton, one of the stars of the popular TLC program '1000-lb Sisters' has tried her best to act to play the role of a mediator amid the ongoing feud between her two sisters Tammy Slaton and Amanda Halterman.

Amy has supported both her sisters but now she is struggling to find her peace and harmony. "I don't know why they don't respect me I'm not the stupid sister that they think I am. I've let them do that to me for years," Amy shared in a private confessional.

'1000-lb Sisters' star Amy Slaton prioritizes her mental health

While having a conversation with People magazine in December 2023, Amy Slaton stated that she was focusing on her mental health along with her physical. "You can't have weight loss without mental health," she told the media outlet.

Then, the '1000-lb Sisters' star revealed that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. "That's not the person I am. That is not the person I want to be," she added.

Following her divorce from her husband Michael Halterman, Amy has also been dealing with depression and acute stress. "It's a relief to know that I'm not crazy. It was something totally different. I'm not just snapping because I'm snapping. I'm snapping because I'm bipolar," she continued.

These days, Amy goes to therapy and even takes medicines for her mental health issues. At the end of the day, she hopes to be both physically and mentally fit for her two sons: Gage and Glenn.

