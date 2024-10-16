'1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton questions Amanda Halterman's parenting after kids run amok

'1000-lb Sisters' Season 6 star Tammy Slaton resides in a house located in Dixon, Kentucky

DIXON, KENTUCKY: Tammy Slaton is opening up about her frustration with her nephews! In the latest episode of '1000-lb Sisters' Season 6, Tammy questioned her sister Amanda Halterman's parenting and mentioned that she is tired of her sister's sons creating chaos in her house. Along with this, the TLC star also stated that Amanda takes no action in order to stop her sons from ruining her home. For the unversed, Amanda is a doting mother to her four sons, Braxton, Nathan, Justin, and Dylan.

"Amanda isn't trying to help repair anything that her kids have messed up but that's not even the biggest problem right now. After all this weight loss all I want is some peace and quiet," Tammy shared in a confessional.

"I was more than happy to help Amy and allow her to live in my home with her boys but now that she's went home, Amanda's boys come over all the time. I love my nephews but I'm tired of them coming over doing what they want messing around and breaking things and Amanda don't do s**t to stop them," she further added.

'1000-lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton wants her nephews to stop ruining her house (@tlc)

'1000-lb Sisters' star Amanda Halterman feels hurt by sister Tammy Slaton's actions

In the latest episode of '1000-lb Sisters' Season 6 which aired on October 15, Amanda Halterman shed light on her beef with sister Tammy Slaton. While having a conversation with her brother Chris Combs, Amanda discussed their feud in detail.

"You know Tammy she hasn't texted me not one to ask how I was doing," Amanda said. Soon after, Chris chimed in, "Well you know how Tammy is sometimes her logic and our logic don't make sense."

"I know that Amanda and Tammy are having some issues kind of always been that way though because them two have always fought kind of off and on their whole life but ultimately Amanda's hurt and she's down so we got to take care of her just like she would take care of us. Even though sh*t b***h you shouldn't have swinging in the little kiddie swing," Chris said in a confessional.

'1000-lb Sisters' star Amanda Halterman feels hurt by sister Tammy Slaton's actions (@tlc)

'1000-lb Sisters' star Amanda Halterman wants an apology from her sister Tammy Slaton

By the end of the episode, Amanda and Tammy had an explosive argument. Soon after the heated argumentation, Amanda asked Tammy to leave her house as she couldn't tolerate her bad behavior.

"If Tammy wanted to come over and have a civil conversation I would be open to that but I feel like she does owe me an apology. For a long time, Tammy has been hateful with all of us and we've just kind of let it slide because poor Tammy you know she's stuck in her own body but you know she's not poor Tammy anymore she's able to get up and run the streets and go do whatever the hell she wants to do she can get up and do for herself now," Amanda said. "And you know what she can do she can watch her mouth and she can address people accordingly," she continued.

'1000-lb Sisters' star Amanda Halterman wants an apology from her sister Tammy Slaton (@tlc)

'1000-lb Sisters' Season 6 airs every Tuesday at 9 pm ET only on TLC