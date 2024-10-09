‘1000-lb Sisters' stars Amy and Tammy Slaton chase a very bizarre family connection on trip to London

'1000-lb Sisters' Season 6 stars Amy and Tammy Slaton navigate their new lives

PRINCETON, KENTUCKY: '1000-lb Sisters' Season 6 stars Amy and Tammy Slaton have been reveling in their remarkable weight loss transformations, but their journey took an intriguing turn when they discovered a new mission. While delving into England's succession history, the Slaton sisters stumbled upon a thought-provoking question that left them both startled and curious.

With a spark of curiosity, Amy posed the question, "Is there a chance we're related to the Queen of England?" The instructor, impressed by their inquisitiveness, replied, "You just don't know until you start digging." However, the Slaton sisters set off on an adventure to London with their family to uncover the truth. Amy and Tammy aren't actually related to the Queen after all and TLC has just sprinkled in a bit of drama for the viewers' entertainment. Despite the surprising twists, they had an absolute blast on their trip, making plenty of time for family bonding, especially after their last season's vacation took a chaotic turn with a physical altercation.

Is '1000-lb Sisters' Tammy jealous of Amy Slaton's transformation?

'1000-lb Sisters' Amy Slaton was 406 lbs when she made her TLC show debut and was qualified for bariatric surgery in 2019. However, Amy has dropped major weight since then and is now 230 lbs. In season 6, Amy navigated her single life and the newfound confidence in her physique.

She has learned to embrace her body but Tammy is seemingly still insecure. Tammy reflected on her insecurity and admitted in the trailer, "Amy's got thinner and she's comfortable with her own body but I don't feel that way because of my excess skin." Tammy has been hoping to get a skin removal surgery but was afraid of getting rejected.

'1000-lb Sisters' stars Amy and Tammy Slaton debut new looks

'1000-lb Sisters' Season 6 trailer offers an exciting glimpse of Amy and Tammy Slaton’s stunning transformations. Tammy proudly revealed that she had shed 400 pounds after her surgery and rehab, showcasing her slim figure in a chic ensemble of jeans, a long cardigan, and a flowing t-shirt.

Meanwhile, Amy embraced a hair makeover that turned heads. Radiating confidence in her light pink blazer and dark blue jeans, she debuted her vibrant sky-blue hair styled in thick, loose curls. With her new look, Amy boldly declared she was "ready to find love," clearly glowing with her fresh transformation.

