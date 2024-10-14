Tammy Slaton's doctor has just one word for her weight loss progress

‘1000-lb Sisters’ star Tammy Slaton is losing weight in order to be eligible for skin removal surgery

PRINCETON, KENTUCKY: Tammy Slaton is pulling all the stops to surpass her weight loss goals! In a preview from the upcoming episode of '1000-Lb Sisters' Season 6, the TLC reality star can be seen having a conversation with bariatric surgeon Dr Eric Smith about her skin removal surgery.

For the doctor's appointment, Tammy was accompanied by her siblings Amy Slaton, Amanda Halterman, Misty Wentworth Slaton, and Chris Combs. Dr Smith complimented Tammy on looking "awesome" and expressed his excitement as Tammy no longer needed a wheelchair to move around.

“At my rock bottom, I was weighing about 725 lbs. The last time I saw Dr. Smith was about nine months ago and I was around 420 lbs. He told me I had to lose 100 lbs. before my next appointment. I’m extremely nervous," she shared before a flashback clip from two years ago showed her standing on a weighing scale.

Soon after, Tammy who weighs 303.8 lbs now, stepped on the scale and Dr Smith said, "unbelievable." “I surpassed Dr. Smith's goal, my goal, all the goals! I’m so ready for skin removal!” she said in the clip.

Dr Eric Smith is proud of '1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton for attaining her weight loss goals

While having a chat with People magazine, Dr Eric Smith spilled the beans on Tammy Slaton's drastic weight loss transformation and said, "I was absolutely thrilled for Tammy and incredibly proud of her progress, but not surprised."

“Tammy has consistently demonstrated her dedication to making sustainable lifestyle changes to maximize the benefits of her surgery. I've emphasized the importance of making small, daily adjustments to ensure not only her continued progress but also her long-term success. She's truly committed to her health journey," he further added.

'1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton wants to get skin removal surgery

Eventually, Tammy Slaton's main goal is to get the skin removal procedure. Talking of Tammy's progress in her weight loss journey, Eric mentioned that Tammy is very close to a stage where surgery can be a feasible option.

“Generally, we want patients to have achieved the majority of their weight loss and maintained a stable weight for 3-6 months before proceeding with skin removal. However, in Tammy’s case, she has a significant amount of loose skin that’s affecting her mobility and contributing to other health concerns. Given this, it makes sense to consider surgery sooner rather than later, even though she will continue to lose weight in the future," he told the media outlet.

'1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton showcases new hobby on social media

These days, Tammy Slaton who shot to fame after appearing on TLC's hit show '1000-lb Sisters' is busy exploring her new hobbies and interests. Not long ago, she shared a video of herself showcasing her stone and crystal collection which consisted of butterflies, turtles as well as the moon. "My collection is growing nicely," she wrote in the caption of the Instagram video.

