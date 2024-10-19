'1000-lb Sisters' are a hot mess, but one sister takes home the prize for biggest bully

DIXON, KENTUCKY: Throughout its run, '1000-lb Sisters' has captured moments of sisterly love and heartwarming family interactions, alongside explosive fights that threaten to sever their bonds. Despite the harsh words exchanged, often escalating to physical confrontations, the Slaton sisters always find a way to reunite in the same room. Now, it's evident that each sister carries her share of animosity toward the others. However, one sister undeniably stands out from the rest.

Over the years, many moments have pointed to Amanda Halterman as the biggest bully in the house. However, Tammy Slaton often gets overshadowed as the show's main character, not receiving the credit she deserves for her role in the drama. While Amanda is loud and usually the instigator of fights, Tammy often delivers snarky remarks that can be harsher than they appear.

In a recent episode, the two sisters got into an argument that revealed which of them is objectively the meaner one. Amanda initially lashed out at Tammy, expressing her hurt over feeling neglected. In typical Tammy fashion, she clapped back, stating that she “bends over backwards for the family” and shouldn’t be treated poorly given all she has done for them. While it’s true that Tammy's weight loss journey helped land the Slaton family a reality TV show, her family has cared for her for many years. They were the ones who pushed her wheelchair, bought her food, and supported her during difficult times. Despite this, Tammy often seems ungrateful, focusing primarily on her own contributions.

Is Tammy Slaton justified in being so harsh toward her family?

Tammy often exaggerates how much she has done for the Slaton family. Moreover, while she enjoys bossing people around, she doesn’t take well to being on the receiving end of criticism. Tammy tends to treat others harshly, especially her sisters, Amy Slaton and Amanda. There have been instances when the '1000-lb Sisters' star called Amy “stupid” during an interview and even referred to her son, Gage, as a "piglet," despite Amy's concerns about him potentially adopting her eating habits. However, it’s noteworthy that Tammy’s insults don’t usually come from a place of malice. She genuinely cares for her family and often describes them as "softies." Moreover, despite Tammy's seemingly bad attitude, Amanda's kids are frequently seen spending time at her house.

Amanda Halterman’s transformation has shifted public perception over the years

Amanda is often labeled as the family bully, quick to point fingers and throw her sisters out of her house. She frequently looks for a fight, and her obnoxious behavior can be difficult to watch. However, she has undergone a significant transformation in recent seasons. Amanda is now considered one of the more beloved family members, thanks to her kind and motherly nature. Despite Tammy's attitude, Amanda is often seen encouraging her through her weight loss journey. She even stepped in to care for Amy's sons during Amy's own weight loss process.

Misty and Chris Slaton might be the only truly decent family members

Among the '1000-lb Sisters', Misty and Chris Slaton can be seen as the only decent members of the family. They often get dragged into the conflicts between Amanda, Tammy, and Amy but rarely address their own issues. Given the extent of the family's problems, it’s surprising that Misty and Chris have chosen to stick by them.

