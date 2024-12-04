'1000-lb Best Friends' star Scott Bagwill reveals the real reason behind his weight loss struggles

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Scott Bagwill opens up about deeply rooted issues from his past

The recent episode of '1000-lb Best Friends' unveiled deeply rooted issues that may be holding Scott Bagwill back from achieving his weight loss goals. In episode 5, Scott sought therapy with Dr. Connie, where he delved into his past to confront the emotional barriers affecting his progress.

Scott revealed his strained relationship with his father, expressing a wish for a better connection, a conversation that brought him to tears. He also opened up about being bullied during school for being chubby and overweight. While the bullying wasn’t physical, it left a lasting mental impact. He shared feelings of rejection that contributed to his weight gain over the years. Dr. Connie observed that these feelings of rejection wouldn’t disappear with weight loss alone and encouraged Scott to explore their origins. Scott then admitted to struggling with self-worth, believing he would never be "good enough" or maintain meaningful relationships.

The therapy session gave Scott the much-needed push that will help move forward in his journey. This breakthrough could be a key step in helping him overcome the mental and emotional challenges holding him back. It is likely that this newfound motivation will help him meet Dr. Charles Proctor’s challenge of losing 15 pounds in a month.

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Scott Bagwill might part ways with old eating habits

During a chat with his '1000-lb Best Friends' co-stars, Scott broke down in tears after Vannessa Cross called him out for not meeting his weight loss goals. The emotional moment prompted him to step outside the restaurant to gather himself. Meghan Crumpler followed to comfort him, and upon returning, Scott vowed to make changes.

This shows promise that he might finally move forward and break old habits. Scott has struggled with indulging in junk food like fried wings and cheese in one sitting, but after his therapy session, it seems he may be ready to say goodbye to these unhealthy patterns.

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Scott Bagwill struggles with motivation to lose weight

One recurring issue with Scott is his misplaced sense of motivation. Scott seems focused on losing weight solely to enter a relationship rather than prioritizing his overall health. This external motivation often leads to emotional breakdowns when he fails to meet his weight loss goals. To succeed, Scott needs to shift his perspective and focus on losing weight for his well-being rather than being driven by external desires.

Scott Bagwill faces criticism for missing weight loss goals

After failing to lose the 30 pounds required, Scott faced criticism from not only his '1000-lb Best Friends' co-stars but also his mother, and Dr. Proctor. Disappointment surrounded him, with Vannessa remarking that he could have lost at least 45 pounds in two months. However, Scott appears content with shedding just 15 pounds, leaving him at 581 pounds. While Vannessa acknowledged Scott’s efforts in working out, she pointed out that his eating habits remain unchanged, which continues to stall his weight loss journey.

'1000-lb Best Friends' Season 3 airs on Tuesdays at 10/9c on TLC.