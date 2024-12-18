'1000-lb Best Friends' star Meghan Crumpler slams Vannessa Cross for her harsh approach

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Vannessa Cross didn’t let Scott Bagwill eat fried chicken

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Vannessa Cross has made an impressive transformation in her weight loss journey. From being the heaviest in the group, she is now the lightest, having achieved incredible milestones. However, Vannessa's newfound confidence seems to be causing tension with her friends as their journeys continue.

In Season 3 Episode 7, the group went out to dinner, where Scott Bagwill chose a restaurant serving an all-you-can-eat menu of mostly fried and fatty foods. This posed a challenge for Scott and Tina Senter, who were both on strict diets and had few options to eat. Meghan Crumpler suggested that Scott peel the skin off the fried chicken to make it somewhat healthier. However, Vannessa immediately stepped in, insisting that fried chicken, even without the skin, was still unhealthy. She directed Scott to eat ribs or peas instead and firmly kept the plate away from him.

Vannessa's actions frustrated Scott, who eventually left the table. Meghan confronted Vanessa, accusing her of acting like an "expert at everything" and sarcastically calling her a "nutritionist," "surgeon," and "knows everything." While Vannessa’s intention to help Scott stay on track before his upcoming skin removal surgery was valid, her overly controlling and harsh approach could have been more understanding. Meghan, on the other hand, was simply trying to ensure Scott had something to eat since he had been starving all day.

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Ashley Sutton and Vannessa Cross are on a trip with the rest of the cast (TLC)

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Vannessa Cross might be too focused on herself

In '1000-lb Best Friends' Episode 5, Vannessa's newfound focus on her appearance takes center stage as she celebrates her significant weight loss. While shopping with Scott after her skin removal surgery, she insisted he try on a size 2XL jacket, even though he needs a 6XL. Scott reluctantly tries it and feels embarrassed when it doesn’t fit, but Vanessa laughs it off. This highlights how Vanessa might be too caught up in her progress to notice her friends' struggles.

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Vannessa Cross and Scott Bagwill go shopping together (TLC)

What is '1000-lb Best Friends' star Vannessa Cross's current weight?

After undergoing skin removal surgery, Vannessa revealed to her friends that she currently weighs just 188 lbs. This marks a major milestone, especially considering she was once the heaviest in the '1000-lb Best Friends' group. However, through significant changes to her diet and daily workouts, the TLC star has achieved remarkable success in her weight loss journey.

''1000 lb Best Friends' star Vannessa Cross currently weighs just 188 lbs (TLC)

Has Meghan Crumpler reached any new weight loss goals post-surgery?

Interestingly, during the argument at the dinner table, Meghan repeatedly yelled at Vannessa, claiming they weighed the same and had lost an equal amount of weight. She even insisted they use a scale to compare their weights. However, despite Meghan's strong stance, it’s clear that the two are far from similar in weight. Meghan reportedly weighs around 289 lbs and has not achieved any significant weight loss milestones since her surgery.

''1000 lb Best Friends' star Meghan Crumpler' currently weighs 289 lbs (TLC)

'1000-lb Best Friends' season 3 airs on Tuesdays at 10/9c on TLC.