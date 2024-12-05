'Landman' shatters records as Paramount+ rides high on Taylor Sheridan wave

Talyor Sheridan's latest blockbuster 'Landman' has set new records for Paramount+

Taylor Sheridan continues to prove himself a powerhouse in the world of television. With the immense success of his previous creations like 'Yellowstone' and 'Lioness', Sheridan’s latest project, 'Landman', has taken Paramount+ to unprecedented heights. The series has quickly captured global attention, setting a new standard for the platform.

Starring Billy Bob Thornton as the titular landman facing the high-stakes world of oil rigs, the series has drawn in millions of viewers worldwide. With its gripping premise and stellar cast, including Demi Moore, Jon Hamm, and Michael Peña, 'Landman' has quickly become a record-breaking phenomenon.

'Landman' sets new records for Paramount+

A still from 'Landman' (Paramount+)

'Landman' garnered 14.6 million global multiplatform viewers in its first seven days, making it the most-watched global premiere for a Paramount+ original. These numbers include both streaming and linear viewership, showcasing the series’ broad appeal. Domestically, the show’s week 2 viewership surged by 60% compared to its debut, reaching 2.4 million households. This meteoric rise reflects the growing anticipation and word-of-mouth buzz surrounding the series.

The numbers, derived from Paramount+ internal data and VideoAmp metrics, emphasize Landman’s unique ability to engage audiences across platforms. The drama’s foundation on the popular podcast 'Boomtown' adds a layer of authenticity and viewers can relate to, intrigued by its modern-day take on fortune-seeking in the oil industry.

A winning streak for Paramount+ and Taylor Sheridan

Billy Bob Thornton leads the 'Landman' cast as Tommy Norris (James Minchin and Emerson Miller/Paramount)

This isn’t Sheridan’s only hit of the season. The second half of 'Yellowstone' Season 5 brought in 21 million viewers, making it the show’s most-watched chapter yet. His other series, 'Lioness', also delivered big, with 12.4 million viewers tuning in across platforms.

With 'Landman' now streaming new episodes every Sunday, it’s clear Taylor Sheridan has become the go-to creator for binge-worthy drama. Paramount+ is thriving because of his work, and fans can’t seem to get enough. If Sheridan’s storytelling streak continues, it looks like the hits will just keep coming.