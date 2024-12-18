Yellowstone's Beth and Rip spinoff is exciting but it needs one character to be successful

'Yellowstone's universe is all set to expand with an untitled Beth and Rip spinoff

Contains spoilers for 'Yellowstone'

As 'Yellowstone' kisses goodbye to the viewers with an exciting yet underwhelming season, ardent fans are now looking forward to Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) and Beth Dutton's (Kelly Reilly) spinoff.

The 'Yellowstone' finale teased the spinoff when Beth purchased a property in Dillon, setting the stage for the beloved couple to carve their world, far away from the shadows of 'Yellowstone'. While the stage is set, and excitement is on another level, Rip and Beth's spinoff still needs this one character without whom the series will struggle.

Carter’s bond with Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler is significant for the 'Yellowstone' spinoff

Finn Little as Carter in a still from 'Yellowstone' (Paramount)

While Rip and Beth both have their own unique character traits, the couple as a whole is enormously popular. However, for the spinoff to have an emotional impact, Carter (Fin Little) must also be included. Carter, who is an unofficial member of the Wheeler family, was presented as a troubled teenager in 'Yellowstone' Season 5. While Rip was first taken aback by the prospect of Carter joining the ranch, the man eventually warmed up and accepted the child as a member of his ranch family.

With time, Carter's bond with Rip and Beth deepened, with admirers believing the couple would eventually adopt Carter as their son. It is worth noting that Beth cannot become a mother, and Carter's presence in the spinoff, in a sense, will complete the family. Not only that, the Dutton legacy has always been central to 'Yellowstone,' with Carter stepping into a more active role under Beth and Rip’s guidance, which could continue that narrative, offering fresh possibilities.

Lloyd Pierce could also join Beth and Rip's 'Yewllostone' character

Forrie J Smith in a still from 'Yellowstone' (Paramount Network)

The other important character for Rip and Beth's 'Yellowstone' spin-off has to be Lloyd Pierce (Forrie J Smith). While Lloyd forgoes Rip's invitation to join his ranch in the 'Yellowstone' finale, the man may eventually become a part of the new show. Lloyd can be a crucial asset because of his 40 years of experience and the fact that he is extremely loyal.

The 'Yellowstone' finale episode teased the possibility of Lloyd joining the spinoff when he dumps Jamie Dutton's (Wes Bentley) dead body in the infamous train station. Furthermore, Lloyd as a character deserves more attention, and with the untitled spinoff, he can dazzle as an important character who will support Rip. Lloyd is also a perfect character to represent Yellowstone’s legacy, as his presence would tie the spinoff to the original series.