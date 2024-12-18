Yellowstone's best cowboy deserves better after Taylor Sheridan killed his spinoff hopes

Paramount's 'Yellowstone' concluded with mixed emotions on Sunday, December 15

Contains spoilers for 'Yellowstone'

After five incredible seasons, the gritty realm of 'Yellowstone' bid farewell to fans, bringing curtain downs to one of the most successful Western dramas of recent years. Created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, 'Yellowstone' Season 5 kicked off with the death of John Dutton (Kevin Costner).

Following that, the show shifted dramatically to a character-driven narrative, with much of the final season focusing on the characters' lives as they moved forward after the ranch was sold. However, there is still one character who many believed deserved better as he gets sidelined in most of 'Yellowstone' Season 5.

Lloyd Pierce deserved better in 'Yellowstone'?

Forrie J Smith in a still from 'Yellowstone' (Paramount Network)

The character we are talking about is the oldest hand on the 'Yellowstone' ranch, Lloyd Pierce (Forrie J Smith), who has been a staple of the blockbuster show from the very beginning. Lloyd, being the oldest, had a complex backstory and loyalty, which quickly made him stand out and earn a fan following.

However, Lloyd's conclusion in the 'Yellowstone' finale is a heartbreaking one, as the man is seen rejecting Rip Wheeler's (Cole Hauser) invitation to join his ranch. Lloyd makes it clear that he had been the Dutton ranch's cowboy for 40 long years, and without the ranch, he refuses to move forward. This is one of the most heartbreaking yet endearing things that has come out from the 'Yellowstone' finale, which highlights Lloyd's love and loyalty for the Yellowstone ranch.

Lloyd Pierce merits a 'Yellowstone' spinoff

Marked with the 'Yellowstone' brand, Lloyd is a perfect character whose life story needs to be explored more. Lloyd's criminal past and his involvement in the train station make it even more clear that the man is a perfect candidate for a spin-off or even a prequel. Lloyd, who is revered for his lifelong service to the Duttons, started with a minor role in 'Yellowstone' but gradually became more integral.

His character deepened in 'Yellowstone' Season 3 with a love interest, Laramie (Hassie Harrison), and was further explored in Season 4, showcasing personal struggles and life-threatening challenges. His growth from a supporting figure to a central character has solidified his beloved status among fans, and it's only fair if we get to see more of Lloyd.