'Yellowstone' Season 5 pulls off another bombshell twist, and fans are losing it

A new shocking twist changes the trajectory of 'Yellowstone' Season 5

Contains spoilers for 'Yellowstone'

Following the lukewarm response to the first two episodes, 'Yellowstone' Season 5 is finally back on track as an explosive twist takes center stage in Episode 11. Paramount's smash hit series's latest season was on the receiving end of the fans mainly due to the death of the central character John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and the lack of action in the episodes.

However, it looks like creator Taylor Sheridan has still got his mojo, as the latest episode not only delivers a shocking twist but also offers hope that Yellowstone's legacy will not conclude with disappointment.

Who dies in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 11?

Dawn Olivieri as Sarah Atwood in a still from 'Yellowstone' (Paramount Network)

The can of worms finally opens in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 as Episode 11 kicks off with the flashback of John's death and concludes with the shocking death of Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri), the extremely seductive manipulator of Jamie Dutton's (Wes Bentley). Things were looking fine for Atwood until John's death case was reopened. Fearing that her secrets will be revealed, Atwood tries to contact Grant Horton (Matt Gerald) but gets no response.

On the other hand, Jamie is also engulfed in fear that news about his involvement in his adoptive father's murder will also leak, even though Atwood makes it clear that there is nothing that legally binds him to the case. As the duo's heated exchange escalates, Jamie slaps Atwood. However, when he calls her again to apologize, Atwood is instantly killed by assailants disguised as a couple while she is still talking to Jamie.

Who killed Sarah Atwood in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 11?

Matt Gerald in a still from in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2?

It's clear that Atwood is killed by Market Equities, and the mastermind behind the assassination is Horton. When the news about John's death case getting reopened reached Horton, it became pretty obvious that the man wanted to tie the loose ends, and the first step to do so was to get rid of Atwood, who knew all about the plot.

Jamie, on the other hand, unaware of behind-the-scenes scheming, was spared mainly due to his potential aid in acquiring Dutton Ranch in the future. Now, the reason behind Atwood's murder is quite clear, as the woman could have posed a threat to Market Equities, given she was aware of the company's cheap conspiracy to get rid of John to get complete ownership of the Dutton Ranch.

'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 11 fans lose it over Sarah Atwood's death

As soon as 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 11 made its premiere on Sunday, November 24, fans flocked on X to share their two cents. A fan said, "Definitely didn’t expect that They were so polite with it Hey are you Sarah Atwood? Pew pew." An intrigued fan shared, "What an episode! yellowstone was epic tonight!" Another added, "Same! My jaw hit the FLOOR."

Wasn’t surprised she died, but thought she was gonna get T-Boned due to her distracted driving. #YellowstoneTV — Brenda (@allteamscards) November 25, 2024

what an episode! yellowstone was epic tonight! — ehshley ✌🏻 (@lynn_ashlee) November 25, 2024

Same! My jaw hit the FLOOR. — Mama G (@tia6501) November 25, 2024

Another said, "Seeing Sara Atwood meet her demise the way she did was soooo good. To bad it wasn't Beth who did it, that would have been sweet to see. But none the less Sara got what she deserved." A fan shared, "Sarah Atwood dying by hitmen/hitwomen makes me so happy."

Seeing Sara Atwood meet her demise the way she did was soooo good. To bad it wasn't Beth who did it, that would have been sweet to see. But none the less Sara got what she deserved #Yellowstone #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/Inr1eGlMir — 🎬🎞️🎥🍿Anthony (@mrfilmstock) November 25, 2024

Sarah Atwood dying by hitmen/hitwomen makes me so happy. #YellowstoneTV — Ben Young (@benjohnyoung) November 25, 2024

'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2 trailer

This article contains remarks made on the Internet by individual people and organizations. MEAWW cannot confirm them independently and does not support claims or opinions being made online.