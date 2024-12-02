'Yellowstone' is at Defcon 2 and Jamie's reaction to Sarah's murder could see armageddon

Jamie Dutton has to act fast following a personal loss in 'Yellowstone' Season 5

Contains spoilers for 'Yellowstone'

Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) has to be one of the most unfortunate characters in 'Yellowstone', and the latest development in Season 5 Episode 11 predicts a future filled with rage and resentment for him. Introduced as one of the Dutton children, Jamie was later revealed to be adopted by John Dutton (Kevin Costner). This puts a knot in Jamie's heart for his adoptive father.

Not only that, Jamie also shares a strained relationship with his sister Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly), which is at its peak in the latest season. Feeling neglected by his family, the man gets a support system in Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri). However, the latest development has left Jamie not only heartbroken but also directionless.

Jamie Dutton is heartbroken in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 11

Dawn Olivieri as Sarah Atwood in a still from 'Yellowstone' (Paramount Network)

While Jamie and Atwood were confident that things were in their favor, everything changed in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 11. Following the news that John's death will be reinvestigated, Atwood knew her days are numbered. To control the situation, she contacts Grant Horton (Matt Gerald) but fails to get any responses. With things slipping out of their hands, both Jamie and Atwood end up in a heated exchange of words.

Later, Jamie calls Atwood to apologize, but things soon take a drastic turn. In the end, to bury the secret of John's death, Atwood is killed by assassins disguised as an ordinary couple, sent by Market Equities, while Jamie is still on call. Jamie is evidently left heartbroken and wailing in dismay.

What will Jamie Dutton do in 'Yellowstone' Season 5?

Wes Bentley and Kelly Reilly in a still from 'Yellowstone' (Paramount Network/@emersonmiller)

Jamie as a character can be classified as vulnerable, as this is what allowed Atwood to manipulate the man in the first place. Regardless, there is no denying the fact that Jamie's longing for support was filled by Atwood. Now, with her gone, Jamie is once again left with no one by his side. It could be possible that Market Equities' next target might be Jamie, who was the only one after Atwood to be aware of the conspiracy behind John's death.

With only three episodes left, this new development may allow the Dutton siblings to reunite. While both Beth and Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) have their doubts about Jamie's participation in the John's death, it could be possible that the trio will join forces against their common enemies. This development will also allow Jamie to settle the score with Horton for Atwood's assassination.

When and how to stream 'Yellowstone' Season 5?

A still from 'Yellowstone' (Paramount Pictures)

'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 12 will be released on Sunday, December 1. The episode will be penned by Taylor Sheridan. You'll need a live TV streaming subscription to see 'Yellowstone' as it doesn't air the next day on Peacock or Paramount+. You can watch the episode on Philo which has a $28 per month subscription fee. Another option is DIRECTV Stream where the first five days are free and then a $86.98 monthly fee for the first two months applies.

Additionally, Hulu + Live TV includes the Paramount Network but is not currently giving a free trial owing to its greatest bargain of the year; right now, you can get your first three months for $59.99/month, down from $82.99/month. Sling TV is another alternative that does not include a free trial, but it offers a 50% discount on your first month. Sling's Orange plan will cost you $20 for the first month, but you'll need to buy the Entertainment Extra package for an extra $6 every month.

