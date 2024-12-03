'Yellowstone' Season 5: What is Counting Coup? The ancient tradition behind Kayce's message to Grant

Paramount's 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 12 features Kayce Dutton making a bold move

Contains spoilers for 'Yellowstone'

Paramount's smash hit series 'Yellowstone' Season 5 is moving ahead with its character-driven storyline, as the much-anticipated finale inches closer. Created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, the Western neo-drama series is synonymous with intense action and high stakes, where the Dutton family is at the center.

Unfortunately, 'Yellowstone' Season 5 fails to capitalize on its well-established hype with nothing much happening in the final season. However, Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) is one character who is standing tall amidst the slow-paced developments, as he investigates the tragic demise of John Dutton (Kevin Costner), and while doing so, the man employs an ancient war method, Counting Coup.

Kayce Dutton uses Counting Coup in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 12

Luke Grimes in a still from 'Yellowstone'

'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 12, rightly titled Counting Coup, employs an Indigenous tradition that emphasizes bravery. It all begins when Kayce begins his revenge against Grant Horton (Matt Gerald) and threatens him head-on in the latest episode. Horton, a former NSA agent and assassin, is left stunned when Kayce barges into his car and keeps his young daughter at gunpoint while threatening the man to stay away from his family.

Amidst this, Kayce declares, "Where I come from, that's called 'counting coup,' meaning I took a piece of your soul, and I'm going to keep it," which sheds light on his vengeful side and makes it apparent that Kayce is not going to stop until he avenges John's unfortunate demise.

What is the significance of Counting Coup in 'Yellowstone' Season 5?

Matt Gerald in a still from 'Yellowstone' Season 5

If we go by definition, Counting Coup is an Indigenous custom where warriors humiliate their enemies rather than kill them, per the Buffalo Bill Centre of the West. It is a symbolic gesture of humiliation, with warriors choosing not to kill their enemies to preserve their energy or show disdain. Now, in the 'Yellowstone' context, the Counting Coup holds a deeper meaning where Kayce takes center stage. Following the tragic demise of John, Kayce knows his family is in danger as he takes charge.

After confirming Horton's part in John's killing, Kayce steps up and uses the Counting Coup to intimidate his enemies. Kayce's act of boldly threatening Horton not only underlines his firm resolve to protect his family but also highlights his darker side. By employing Counting Coup, Kayce avoids unnecessary bloodshed, as it serves as a calculated warning, where it is clear that he is in control and his enemies remain at his mercy.

