'Landman' is here to restore faith in Taylor Sheridan’s 'mind-blowing' writing once again

If you think 'Yellowstone' ended on a bad note and you wanted some more of the Taylor Sheridan fever, don't forget to watch 'Landman' for a good laugh

After the way Taylor Sheridan mishandled Kevin Costner's character in 'Yellowstone', I couldn’t be happier about the arrival of 'Landman'. Following the backlash over his approach to Costner’s arc, 'Landman' feels like a much-needed redemption for Sheridan's writing and storytelling.



'Landman' has quickly established itself as a standout show with how it showcases Texas oil fields and the intense personalities within that world. Starring Billy Bob Thornton as oil 'fixer' Tommy Norris, the series is a gritty yet darkly funny plunge into the morally gray oil business. For fans, it’s a refreshing return to form after the controversial plot twists in 'Yellowstone' that left some viewers disappointed.

Taylor Sheridan quickly redeems himself with 'Landman'

After a somewhat mixed reception to Kevin Costner’s portrayal of John Dutton in 'Yellowstone', I’ve got to say, Taylor Sheridan has totally redeemed himself with 'Landman'. 'Yellowstone' had its moments, but at times it felt like the storytelling got bogged down, especially with some of the choices made around Costner’s character. I was worried that Sheridan’s knack for raw, intense drama might lose its edge. But then 'Landman' hit, and wow—it feels like Sheridan is back in full form.

Billy Bob Thornton is an absolute revelation here. I wasn’t expecting to laugh this much, but his mix of dry wit and intensity has made this series one of the most unexpectedly funny shows I’ve watched in a long time. It’s gritty and fast-paced, but there’s also this humor that sneaks in and lightens the mood without losing any of the rawness Sheridan is known for. What I love most is how quickly 'Landman' gets to the point, it doesn’t waste time with unnecessary twists and turns. The first two episodes were a perfect balance and I’m totally hooked.

This show really shows that Sheridan can do more than just tense, slow-burn storytelling. 'Landman' feels fresh and dynamic, with Thornton’s performance being one of his best in years. After feeling a little unsure about 'Yellowstone' at times, 'Landman' has proven that Sheridan still has the magic touch. I’m genuinely excited about where the show goes next as it’s clear that Sheridan has found his stride again.

Fans dub 'Landman' as Taylor Sheridan's 'funniest' show yet

Fans are absolutely loving Landman, and it’s easy to see why. After some mixed feelings about Kevin Costner’s character in 'Yellowstone', Sheridan has quickly redeemed himself with this gritty, fast-moving drama. Billy Bob Thornton’s performance has fans raving, with many calling it one of his best in years on X.

One viewer wrote, "‘Landman’ may be the funniest thing Taylor Sheridan ever wrote," while another said, "Just finished watching the first episode of Landman and getting ready for the second. Billy Bob Thornton is tremendous and always funny. The show is straight to the point without all the twist and turns. You known some was going to happen to those but I was like...."

"New show #Landman on @paramountplusis exactly as advertised. Another TaylorSheridan winner. Gritty. Fast moving. Slick talking. Gut wrenching. Unexpectedly funny. A pissed off Billy Bob Thornton is the best kind of Billy Bob Thornton," shared an excited fan while another shared, "landman show is funny af so far." "Just finished watching the first two episodes of Landman on ParamountPlus awhile ago and I have to say these episodes were really good! Really enjoyed how interesting, intense, hilarious, wholesome, and emotional it's story was, how amazing the visuals and cinematography," claimed another.

'Landman' trailer

