'Yellowstone' may have ended but the finale sets up exciting spin-off

Yellowstone's beloved couple's story will continue with 'Yellowstone' spin-off

Contains spoilers for 'Yellowstone'

Paramount's blockbuster series 'Yellowstone' finally kisses goodbye to the fans following an illustrious runtime of five magnificent seasons. However, this does not mean it's the final curtain call for Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser). Recent reports suggest that the 'Yellowstone' spin-off is in the pipeline, which will focus on the beloved duo of Rip and Beth.

While the 'Yellowstone' finale is brimming with emotions and high stakes, Beth makes an enthralling proposal to Rip, which foreshadows their life in the 'Yellowstone' spin-off.

Beth Dutton makes an intriguing suggestion in the 'Yellowstone' finale

Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly in a still from 'Yellowstone' (Paramount Networks)

The 'Yellowstone' finale showcases Beth and Rip beginning to look for their future home. Beth surprises Rip by showing him a beautiful and secluded property in Dillon, two hours away from the proposed site of the airport. It's clear that Beth is looking to build a life away from the chaos of 'Yellowstone'. Beth's revelation that she has already bought the property adds to the confirmation that the Dutton daughter is ready to leave her past behind and move ahead.

Now, this impactfully sets the stage for the Beth and Rip spin-off, which will take place far away from the chaos of 'Yellowstone'. Over the five seasons of runtime, Beth and Rip have surely seen all, and the couple does realize that it is time to turn a new leaf. With Yellowstone being sold off to its original owners, it's only appropriate that Beth and Rip move away and start a new chapter of their lives.

'Yellowstone' finale hints at a bloodier spin-off

Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly in a still from 'Yellowstone' (Paramount Networks)

The 'Yellowstone' conclusion confirms that there will be numerous train station visits in the unnamed Rip and Beth spin-off. In the 'Yellowstone' finale, Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) is killed by Beth, and his body is abandoned at the infamous train station, implying that there would be more bloodshed in the spin-off.

Not only that, but Lloyd Pierce (Forrie J Smith), who was kept by Rip despite ousting other hand ranches during Yellowstone's final crunch, will also play a prominent role in the spin-off as he assists Rip in disposing of the body. That said, with Yellowstone's explosive conclusion, anticipation for the unnamed spin-off is also building as fans wait to see how Rip and Beth's lives unfold in a new world.