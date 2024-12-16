'Yellowstone' Season 5 Finale Preview: Kayce's gamble could change the fate of Dutton ranch forever

Contains spoilers for 'Yellowstone'

Taylor Sheridan's highly revered western neo-drama series 'Yellowstone' is finally moving ahead for its finale, but stakes are still higher than ever for the Duttons. While the lack of major action has been an ick in 'Yellowstone' Season 5, Part 2, speculation mills are still rife with a major confrontation in the finale.

With John Dutton (Kevin Costner) gone, the Dutton household is in shambles and directionless. However, Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) not only investigates John's killing but also threatens the killer with a stern warning. Furthermore, Kayce is moving ahead with a new resolute that will not only save the Yellowstone ranch but will also make him a memorable character.

Kayce Dutton has a crafty scheme to save the ranch in 'Yellowstone' Season 5

Luke Grimes in a still from 'Yellowstone' (Paramount Network/@emersonmiller)

In 'Yellowstone' Season 5, Episode 13, Kayce moves his focus to save the family ranch after confronting Grant Horton (Matt Gerald). The majority of the episode showcases how the invaluable livestock and other properties of the Yellowstone ranch is auctioned off in hopes of repaying the tax, which ended up raising 30 million. While the amount is more than enough to last more than 1 year, Kayce knows it is not a permanent solution.

Toward the end of 'Yellowstone' Season 5, Episode 13, Kayce poses a hypothetical question to Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) about selling a valuable car for $1 and whether the sales tax would be based on the paid amount or the car's true value. Beth soon realizes her brother's intent, but viewers are not given the full details. Before driving off, Kayce promises to save the ranch, earning a grateful kiss from his sister.

What could be Kayce Dutton's bold plan in 'Yellowstone' Season 5?

Luke Grimes in a still from 'Yellowstone' (Paramount Pictures)

While it's apparent that Kayce is not interested in staying long at the ranch, he also does not want his family legacy to go down the drain. So, it's plausible that the man will leave no stone unturned to safeguard his family heritage. While nothing much is revealed about Kayce's plan, one can easily speculate that the 'Yellowstone' is now coming full circle.

Kayce will sell the ranch for a few bucks, and the buyer will mostly be close to the indigenous. Perhaps one must have deduced that we are talking about Chief Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham). After selling the ranch to Rainwater, Kayce will not only help in decreasing the property tax significantly but also will be able to fulfill the Dutton prophecy, which hinted that the Yellowstone ranch will be given back to the Indigenous population after seven generations of the Duttons, and if that happens, the show will finally fulfill the infamous Dutton Prophecy predicted in '1883.'

