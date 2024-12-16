'Yellowstone' Ending Explained: Who gets the ranch? Smash hit series delivers jaw-dropping climax

Paramount+'s 'Yellowstone' finale features a shocking death

Contains spoilers for 'Yellowstone'

The most awaited moment for 'Yellowstone' stans has finally arrived as the smash hit series concludes with jaw-dropping developments, putting a full stop to one of the greatest western dramas of the recent years. For the most part, 'Yellowstone' Season 5 was slow-paced, where high stakes took a backseat and character-driven narrative became the main focus.

However, with much anticipation, the 'Yellowstone' finale not only ties the loose ends of the storyline but also features the much-awaited confrontation between Jamie (Wes Bentley) and Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly), which ends in one of the siblings biting the dust. Not only that, but Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) proved to be the savior of the Dutton ranch, as his careful plan honors a century-old pact.

How does Kayce Dutton save the ranch in the 'Yellowstone' finale?

Luke Grimes in a still from 'Yellowstone' (Paramount Pictures)

Following John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) unfortunate death, the family is shown struggling to pay the inheritance tax of the ranch. Left with no choice, the Duttons auction off their properties. However, Kayce knew it was not a final solution. Choosing to prioritize his family, Kayce sells the Dutton family land to Thomas Rainwater’s (Gil Birmingham) tribe for $1.25 per acre, which is the original purchase price.

This allows the tribe to avoid high taxes while preserving the land from development. In return, Kayce, Monica (Kelsey Asbille), and Tate Dutton (Brecken Merrill) will retain a small area where their house stands. The agreement is sealed with a symbolic blood pact between Kayce and Rainwater, ensuring the land remains sacred and undeveloped.

What happened between Beth and Jamie Dutton in the 'Yellowstone' finale?

Wes Bentley and Kelly Reilly in a still from 'Yellowstone' (Paramount Network/@emersonmiller)

The 'Yellowstone' finale also featured John's funeral, where Beth vows to avenge her father while Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) promises to take care of his daughter. The scene is infused with emotional goodbyes to the central character, a fitting farewell indeed. Meanwhile, Jamie also works on his plan and publicly mourns John, demanding justice with a performative speech. However, privately Jamie basks in the false security of coming out victorious in the mess until Beth intervenes.

Jamie would have never thought that Beth would confront him at his home. Quickly the confrontation turns violent as Beth sprays a bear spray neutralized to his eyes, which he quickly douses off with milk, and gains the upper hand on his sister. Jamie then reveals his evil scheme, revealing Beth will be implicated in the murder case of John, and he will sell off John's beloved ranch in pieces. However, Beth breaks his trance and laughs maniacally while informing him about the ranch being sold off.

Who is killed in 'Yellowstone' finale?

A still from 'Yellowstone' (Paramount Pictures)

Before Jamie can kill Beth, Rip bursts in and throws him through a wall, and just as he is about to finish the man off, Beth intervenes. In a sudden turn of events, Beth stabs Jamie in the heart and ruthlessly demands the man look her in the eyes to ensure her face is the last thing he sees before he dies. Beth then orchestrates an elaborate plan and calls 911, claiming Jamie escaped following a brutal fight. Detective Dillard investigates the scene, and Beth provides him with clues, suggesting Jamie’s involvement in John’s death, emphasizing that Jamie was pulling the strings behind the scenes.

Rip and Lloyd Pierce (Forrie J Smith) take Jamie to the train station and set his car on fire to destroy the evidence. In the final moments of 'Yellowstone,' Rip says goodbye to the ranch, shutting the barn door for the last time. Beth walks through the empty lodge, reflecting on the end of seven generations of family history. Kayce, on the other hand, is looking to start fresh and move forward with his family. Mo Brings Plenty (Mo Brings Plenty) and the tribe cleanses the land, returning it to its rightful owners.