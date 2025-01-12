'Yellowstone' fans can’t believe Cole Hauser was in this famous Vin Diesel film: "He looks so..."

Paramount’s ‘Yellowstone’ may have wrapped up, but the buzz around its cast and characters continues to dominate fan conversations. One standout actor from the series is Cole Hauser, whose gritty portrayal of Rip Wheeler has made him a fan favorite. Hauser, who made his acting debut in 1992 with 'School Ties', has built an impressive career with roles in numerous films, though many fans were surprised to learn that he once played a slick bounty hunter alongside Vin Diesel in the 2000 sci-fi action film 'Pitch Black'.

Fans were left in shock when images from the movie resurfaced, showing Hauser in a completely different light. In 'Pitch Black', Hauser played the character of a bounty hunter and morphine addict posing as a lawman named William J Johns. His performance in the film garnered significant praise, helping his career take off. After the success of 'Pitch Black', Hauser secured major roles in films like 'Tears of the Sun' and '2 Fast 2 Furious', securing his place in Hollywood, as reported by Screen Rant.

An Instagram post comparing Hauser’s clean-shaven appearance in 'Pitch Black' to his rugged, bearded character in 'Yellowstone' quickly went viral, leaving fans amazed at the transformation. One fan commented, “Dude, I first saw that guy in Pitch Black with Vin Diesel, and my girlfriend told me, 'Yeah, same guy.' I said bulls**t. And I’ll be damned, it’s the same guy. Amazing actor.” One fan said in disbelief, “OMG. Is that really him? He looks so different.” Another fan joked, “His fake tan and dyed hair in Yellowstone look goofy! He looks way cooler with the red hair and natural skin.”

Some even reminisced about his earlier roles, with one saying, “I love reminding my wife that he was Benny in Dazed and Confused.” For the unversed, Hauser’s filmography goes beyond 'Pitch Black'—he also played a key role in '2 Fast 2 Furious'. In the sequel, he portrayed Carter Verone, a charismatic yet ruthless drug lord. His performance in '2 Fast 2 Furious' solidified his talent for playing compelling antagonists. However, it’s clear that he has been in the game for a long time and continues to evolve as an actor.

Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser attend the 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2 premiere at the Museum of Modern Art on November 07, 2024, in New York City (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

While 'Yellowstone' has concluded, Hauser’s journey as Rip Wheeler is far from over. He’s set to star in an upcoming spinoff series, alongside Kelly Reilly, as reported by Deadline. The untitled spinoff, led by Taylor Sheridan, will explore the lives of beloved characters outside the drama of 'Yellowstone'. Fans speculate they may get to see other favorite characters from the series in this continuation, as it will take place within the same timeline.