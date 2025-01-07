Two ‘Yellowstone’ actors worked in a cult classic film from the '90s not many know about

Paramount's 'Yellowstone' features two actors who were once part of 1990s iconic movie

Paramount's 'Yellowstone' is rightly credited for revitalizing the Western genre, all thanks to its thrilling storyline and magnificent cast, who breathe life into their respective characters, making them larger-than-life. While 'Yellowstone' Season 5 is mostly credited as an underwhelming conclusion to the iconic series, one cannot deny the powerful acting chops of the renowned cast. However, do you know there are two actors who, before slipping into their respective characters, appeared together in a 1993 cult classic, which starred Hollywood's bigwigs?

The actors we are talking about are Cole Hauser and Rory Cochrane, who made a big impression in Richard Linklater's 'Dazed and Confused'. The iconic movie featured Jason London, Ben Affleck, and Matthew McConaughey in pivotal roles, giving Hauser and Cochrane a chance to share screen space before the 'Yellowstone' phenomenon. Tackling the theme of adolescence, the comedy flick featured Hauser as Benny O'Donnell and Cochrane as Ron Slater. The duo played quite interesting characters in the movie, where Hauser embodies a classic American teen, and Cochrane, on the other hand, plays an aimless, carefree young boy who spends most of his time getting stoned with as much weed as he possibly can, as per Collider. Furthermore, Cochrane's Slater is still best remembered for his iconic line, "You cool, man?" which discreetly asks if someone smokes weed.

The duo then got to work in 'Yellowstone,' where Cochrane played the character of Kevin Dillard, who investigates the deaths of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri) in 'Yellowstone' Season 5. While Cochrane played more of a cameo in the show, his character played a significant part in putting pressure on Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley), ultimately leading to his end. In addition, his character in 'Yellowstone' is the polar opposite of his role in 'Dazed and Confused.'

On the other hand, Hauser played a more prominent character in 'Yellowstone,' where he was part of the main cast from the get-go. Hauser's portrayal of Rip Wheeler has a huge fan base, with many fans even labeling him the most significant character after the demise of Kevin Costner's central character, John Dutton. Furthermore, Hauser also grabbed major headlines for his sizzling chemistry with Kelly Reilly's Beth Dutton. The duo is labeled as the power couple of 'Yellowstone,' which is further cemented by a spin-off that will be headlined by both Hauser and Reilly.

The spin-off will follow Reilly and Hauer's characters restarting their life away from the chaos of 'Yellowstone' and will likely focus more on the relationship aspect of the beloved couple. The untitled series will be headlined by 'Yellowstone' creator Taylor Sheridan and will closely take on the steps of the original series, as per Deadline. As per the reports, the show will maintain the present-day timeline of 'Yellowstone,' creating a direct extension of the original narrative, while also churning out new challenges for the beloved couple.