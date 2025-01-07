'Yellowstone' star reveals why some fans are disappointed meeting her: "I'm always a..."

While many 'Yellowstone' fans dream of meeting their favorite stars, one actor reveals why real-life encounters don't always meet expectations

In addition to its gripping storyline, the success of 'Yellowstone' can also be credited to its talented cast, who have worked hard to bring their characters to life. With a massive fan following, the show's actors have earned a superstar status. However, while many 'Yellowstone' fans dream of meeting their favorite stars, one actor reveals why real-life encounters don't always meet expectations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone)

Kelly Reilly, best known for her role as the sharp-tongued Beth Dutton in 'Yellowstone', has won over audiences with her standout performance. Despite Beth's fiery personality, Reilly is the complete opposite in real life. According to The Mirror, she enjoys a quieter life with her husband, Kyle Baugher, in London, far from the Hollywood spotlight. Reilly shared how real Beth feels to both her and the fans, saying, "People talk to me as if Beth is real. We all talk about Beth like she's a real-life person. I'm always going to be a bit of a letdown when people meet me. I go into the local bakery, and the lady is like, 'I'd love to drink with you.'"

Kelly Reilly reflects on her character Beth Dutton’s ‘wild’ legacy and praises her ‘truly authentic and free’ nature while gushing about ‘Yellowstone’ season 5. 🤠🐴⛰️ pic.twitter.com/dq48gsf7CU — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) November 8, 2024

She added, "I know what she means, she wants to drink with Beth. People want to feel part of that energy, someone so connected with their primal self. And we're so disconnected. We're all on our phones, and on social media. It is like it doesn't happen if someone doesn't take a picture of it. Beth is the opposite of that. She is just so alive."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone)

The actress who is popular for roles in 'True Detective', 'Prime Suspect', and 'Above Suspicion' spoke about her newfound fame in a conversation with BBC. She said, "Well, I'm 47 years old; it hasn't happened overnight, you know. So it's not like I'm getting whiplash." She added, "I have been a working actor for 30 years. It's not lost on me that there's a unicorn of shows that have such success worldwide and a character that has had this amount of attention or appeal." Reilly further shared that despite her success, she maintains a grounded personality, saying, "I treat it at arm's length. I don't spend too much time thinking about it. I have a very normal life. It's very important to me that my life is normal." She humorously added, "Nothing has changed, other than I'm really busy. I don't get to sleep at home very often, which is annoying because I love home!"

Kelly Reilly attends the Premiere Party For Paramount Network's 'Yellowstone' Season 2 at Lombardi House on May 30, 2019 in Los Angeles, California (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tommaso Boddi)

While Reilly's journey on 'Yellowstone' may have ended, that does not mean it's the end of the road for Beth. If reports are to be believed, a new spin-off show focusing on Beth and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) is in the making, which was even confirmed by Reilly as per Esquire. The actress shared a heartfelt post on Instagram reflecting on the end of 'Yellowstone'. What caught fans' attention was Reilly's response to a fan's comment, "Thank you, Momma. @mzkellyreilly. It was a pleasure. X." Reilly responded with, "You and I just beginning xx love you." Furthermore, a fan asked if a Beth and Rip spin-off was in the works Reilly replied, "True," alongside a white heart emoji.