Yellowstone’s lowest-rated episode proves even the best shows can miss the mark

While 'Yellowstone' Season 5 is mostly credited as the worst season, one episode takes the cake for having the lowest IMDb ratings

Taylor Sheridan's 'Yellowstone' may have ended with an underwhelming final season, but with spin-offs like '1923' and 'Maddison' gearing up for a debut, the chatter around it is not going to die down soon. But the decline of the Western neo-drama started when Kevin Costner’s departure made headlines. Costner’s John Dutton was at the center of the show, and his exit contributed to the poor quality of the final season, which is now considered one of the worst finales in TV history. Still, the finale did tie up loose ends from the five-season run, providing some closure. While 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2 is widely regarded as the show's weakest, do you know which episode earned the lowest IMDb rating and is dubbed the worst episode?

Predictably, the worst episode of 'Yellowstone' is also from the final season, which painfully features series creator Sheridan in his cowboy avatar. Echoing the sentiments of the fans, the worst-rated episode of 'Yellowstone' is from season 5, Episode 13, titled 'Give the World Away', as per Slashfilms. While the episode was mostly shunned by critics, it managed to garner 7 out of 10 on IMDb. Is it really surprising though that this particular episode was created as the worst? Well, Sheridan's decision to spend a hefty chunk of the runtime on Travis Wheatley, a character who’s mostly been a minor cameo, was a misstep. The sequence felt cringe-worthy, mainly showcasing Travis as a great cowboy with a talent for negotiations, all while treating life like one big joke.

What really triggered 'Yellowstone' fans was the over-the-top shenanigans of Travis, whose attempt to be the macho, carefree cowboy rubbed viewers the wrong way. What was even more frustrating was the fact that his actions made Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) uncomfortable—a rare feat, considering her fierce and bold character. It doesn't just stop there, Travis' antics were so jarring that even Bella Hadid, who played his girlfriend, Sadie, couldn't save the messy episode.

Sheridan's decision to push his character into 'Yellowstone' may have seemed unnecessary, but it could be a clever move to smoothly integrate himself into the newly announced 'Yellowstone' spin-off. This untitled show will expand the 'Yellowstone' universe, focusing on Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) and Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly), according to Deadline. With Sheridan set to headline the series, it’s likely we’ll see more of his trademark over-the-top antics, especially with his character, Travis, now introduced as Rip's friend.