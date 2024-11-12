Netflix's new show is the perfect replacement for 'Yellowstone' after Kevin Costner's disappointing exit

With 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2 touted as the final chapter of the Dutton family, let's explore its perfect replacement watch

Contains spoilers for 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2

There is no denying that 'Yellowstone' is one of the greatest neo-western dramas produced in recent years, revitalizing the genre. However, with the departure of Kevin Costner's John Dutton, the show appears to be soulless, since he had been central to the narrative since the inception of the series. Not only that but Season 5 is billed as the last season of 'Yellowstone,' implying that we need a new shop to help us get over our Western drama blues.

Rest assured, there is one particular show that is often referred to as the next 'Yellowstone,' and with John's untimely death, it is clear that this Netflix drama is the ideal replacement for 'Yellowstone.' Yes, it's Netflix's 'Territory' that premiered in October 2024 and soon gained popularity among viewers. With an 80% Rotten Tomatoes rating, 'Territory' bears few similarities with 'Yellowstone', but there are a myriad of distinguishing elements that set it apart. So let's talk about why 'Territory' is a perfect replacement for 'Yellowstone.'

Why Netflix's 'Territory' is a great successor for 'Yellowstone'

Territory' features a strong family patriarch (YouTube/@netflix)

The Australian neo-western drama 'Territory' is undeniably a great watch for 'Yellowstone' lovers since the two shows have parallels not just in genre but also in themes. Both shows have strong family patriarchs, family tensions, and other feuds that frequently escalate.

The Lawson family operates far from Montana's Dutton Ranch, yet their hardships are similar to those of the Duttons. Not only that but 'Territory' also gives a more defined narrative emphasis, with the Lawson family's fight for control of Marianne Station driving the action. In contrast, 'Yellowstone' follows the Duttons' larger struggles thanks to various characters, making 'Territory' feel more tightly written.

The change of backdrop to Australia is also refreshing and adds a new cultural and environmental component to the struggle while maintaining the isolated tone that Yellowstone fans like. Territory's attitude toward Indigenous representation is, in my opinion, very impressive. While 'Yellowstone' features Native American characters, 'Territory' appears to be more purposeful about including Indigenous viewpoints into the narrative This more equitable depiction seems refreshing and real, giving cultural richness without appearing forced.

Are there any similarities between the Lawson and Dutton family?

A still from 'Territory' trailer (YouTube/@netflix)

The main themes of 'Yellowstone' and 'Territory' are quite similar, with a focus on family strife. Both series explore power conflicts within their own families. In 'Yellowstone,' the Dutton siblings Beth (Kelly Reilly), Jamie (Wes Bentley), and Kayce (Luke Grimes) have their own disagreements about the future of their ranch, but in 'Territory', Emily Lawson (Anna Torv), Graham Lawson (Michael Dorman), and Marshall Lawson (Sam Corlett a) compete for control of Marianne Station, against their patriarch's desires.

The main distinction is that Yellowstone's plot is more complicated, with a larger family dynamic and a wider range of conflicts, whereas Territory's conflict is more focused and obviously revolves around a battle for succession. This is also one of Yellowstone's biggest flaws, since it dilutes narratives, making it confusing when there are too many subplots. Meanwhile, Territory doesn't have as many characters, so the stakes feel more personal and urgent.

Will 'Territory' be able to succeed 'Yellowstone'?

'Territory' on Netflix features Starring Anna Torv, Michael Dorman and Robert Taylor (Netflix)

Surpassing Yellowstone's success as of now is far-fetched for 'Territory' as the show has just recently debuted, and with only one season to go, it is difficult to predict if the show will succeed in reproducing Yellowstone's pandemonium. But I'm confident that if the creators can keep the quality of the forthcoming seasons on pace with Season 1, 'Territory' will be the next great thing in the neo-western genre. In addition, 'Territory' has a good start and might easily become a suitable successor to Yellowstone, especially given its strong early reaction and well-defined plot.

To fully beat 'Yellowstone,' 'Territory' will need to capitalize on its strengths like a more fair representation, a clear narrative emphasis, and the uniqueness of its terrain. While 'Territory' may not quickly dethrone 'Yellowstone' as the greatest modern Western series, it does have the potential to carve out its own niche, particularly if it continues to blend its emotional family drama with a more unified plot.

'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2 trailer