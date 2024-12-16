US weekend Box Office recap: 'Moana 2' towers against Kraven the Hunter's embarrassing opening

'Kraven the Hunter' tanks at the box office in the first week of its release

Three leading studios - Universal Pictures, Disney and Sony Pictures dominated the US box office last weekend. As 'Moana 2' and 'Wicked' continued their winning streak, Sony entered the competition with the release of 'Kraven the Hunter'.

The box office numbers are, however, a bag of mixed emotions. The musical movies have beaten Marvel's superhero film with a massive difference. Take a look:

'Kraven the Hunter'

Aaron Taylor-Johnson in 'Kraven the Hunter' (Sony Pictures)

Sony Pictures's 'Kraven the Hunter' is a superhero movie based on Marvel Comics character of the same name. Made with a budget of $100 million, we were expecting the film to earn $13-$16 million in the United States on its first weekend. But guess what? The film couldn't even reach these numbers, making it an opening even worse than Madame Web's $15.3 million. Starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson in titular role, the film earned only $11 million domestically while the worldwide earning grossed at $26 million, as per Deadline.

'Wicked'

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo starrer 'Wicked' is directed by Jon M Chu (Universal Pictures)

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande's musical 'Wicked' maintains its No 2 spot at the box office for another week. With a 38% fall, the film by Universal Pictures earned $22.5M, taking its global earning to $525M.

'Moana 2'

A still from 'Moana 2' (Disney)

Disney’s 'Moana 2', released on November 27, continues to dominate US box office on its third weekend. On Friday, it earned $6M, followed by double the income on Saturday. On Sunday, it raked $8.5 million, making it a total of $26 million in three-day weekend, as per Box Office Pro. With a decline of 44%, the film earned $57.2 million internationally from 52 offshore markets.

The film's domestic earning now stands at $337.5M and $379.5M from international markets, making a total income of $717M worldwide against a budget of approximately $150 million. The film is now on its way to enter $1 billion worldwide milestone.