Who is Jennifer Fortier? 'American Sports Story' leaves out a major detail about Aaron Hernandez's real-life babysitter

'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' Episode 9 sheds light on Aaron and Shayanna Jenkins's real-life babysitter Jennifer Fortier

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: With only one episode remaining, things appear to be intensifying in FX's 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez', as the disgraced NFL player is ultimately charged with his crimes in Episode 9. The tumultuous life of NFL player Aaron, who transforms from a cherished athlete to the most hated, has been expertly portrayed in Ryan Murphy's sports drama anthology. In the latest episode, things ultimately reach a boiling point as Aaron is arrested, with the women in his life stepping up to protect him.

However, Aaron and Shayanna Jenkins's (Jaylen Barron) daughter Avi's babysitter, Jennifer Fortier, is not one of them, as she is depicted as exploiting the situation by selling the toddler images to the media, forcing Shayanna to terminate her. While the show portrays her as someone who took advantage of the situation and appeared in a tiny role, Fortier actually had a far larger role in Aaron's life as she testified against him in court.

How did Jennifer Fortier and Aaron Hernandez meet?

Jennifer Fortier was hored by Aaron Hernandez to babysit his daughter at a high rate (Getty Images)

'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' did not show Aaron and Frotier's encounter, but the babysitter bore it all at the trial. Frontier testified that on the night of June 14, 2013, she and a friend unexpectedly encountered Aaron, Odin Lloyd, and Aaron's barber in Boston, according to Yahoo Sports. It should be mentioned that Odin was found dead just three days later, on June 17, 2013.

According to reports, Fortier said that Aaron told her and her companion to get in his car, and they ended up at his residence, which prosecutors refer to as a flophouse. She also claimed that she was only attempting to persuade him to drive her back to her car and had no intention of going to the apartment. Not only that but two days later, Fortier reportedly babysat for Aaron and fiancée Shayanna for $250 for four hours of work. This sum is under scrutiny as it is a relatively high fee in comparison to her typical pay of $20 per hour.

What did Jennifer Fortier reveal about Aaron Hernandez during the trial?

A still from American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' (YouTube/@fxnetworks)

Fortier also revealed some shocking details that definitely show Aaron's involvement in the murder of Odin. She claimed that after arriving at the flophouse, Aaron kissed her, which she declined, stating, "I'm your nanny, I can't do this," and Aaron likewise respected her choice without malice, as per WPRI.

According to reports, Frontier also revealed events from surveillance video provided to the jury, which was captured at Aaron's house hours before Odin was murdered. The video shows Aaron and Shayanna leaving their home, followed by Ernest Wallace and Carlos Ortiz arriving in a silver sedan. Wallace and Ortiz are then seen changing clothing and meeting Aaron's daughter Avi. Fortier reported seeing nothing strange in their conduct until Aaron, Wallace, and Ortiz left together at 1 am.

