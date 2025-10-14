Brad Pitt’s $629M sensation ‘F1: The Movie’ gears up for streaming — here’s when to catch the action on Apple TV+

Brad Pitt’s blockbuster ‘F1: The Movie’ speeds to Apple TV+ this December after racing past $629M and setting a new career record.

Brad Pitt is gearing up for one final lap of glory, this time on the small screen. After setting the box office ablaze earlier this year, ‘F1: The Movie’ is officially set to make its global streaming debut on Apple TV+ on December 12, as reported by Variety. The film will bring the adrenaline-fueled world of Formula One straight into living rooms just in time for the holidays. The high-octane sports drama, directed by Joseph Kosinski (‘Top Gun: Maverick’), stars Pitt as Sonny Hayes. He’s a veteran Formula One driver whose glory days are behind him.

When a struggling team faces collapse, Hayes comes out of retirement to mentor a promising rookie and help rebuild the team’s legacy. The film co-stars Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, and Tobias Menzies, with seven-time Formula One World Champion Lewis Hamilton serving as a producer and consultant. This ensured that every engine roar and pit-lane maneuver felt authentic to the sport’s die-hard fans. Released in June, ‘F1: The Movie’ became a cinematic juggernaut, racing to $629 million worldwide. This made it the highest-grossing film of Brad Pitt’s career and the most successful title ever released by Apple Original Films.

It also joined the ranks of just six films in 2025 to surpass the $600 million global mark. As quoted by Deadline, “It’s been thrilling to see audiences around the world embrace ‘F1 The Movie’ in theaters,” producer Jerry Bruckheimer said in a statement. “Now, we’re beyond excited to bring this exhilarating, cinematic ride to fans everywhere through Apple TV’s unparalleled global reach. Partnering with Apple and Formula 1 has been an incredible journey, and we’re proud that even more viewers, from every corner of the world, will get to experience the heart-pounding action and passion that defines ‘F1.’”

The film’s road to success was as smooth as a perfectly timed pit stop. With a production budget reportedly hovering around $250 million, ‘F1’ relied heavily on practical stunts, cutting-edge aerial cinematography, and real Formula One race footage. It’s all shot on location at actual Grand Prix events across Europe. The result was a visual feast that not only thrilled fans of the sport but also drew in general audiences hungry for spectacle. Adding to the film’s momentum, the official ‘F1: The Movie’ soundtrack became a global phenomenon of its own.

Featuring a mix of pulse-pounding orchestral scores and chart-topping anthems, the album has sold over 600,000 copies worldwide and is quickly approaching 1 billion total streams. As ‘F1’ speeds toward its streaming debut, anticipation is already building for its digital release. For fans who missed the theater run, or simply want another lap around the circuit, will get their chance this December.