Will there be an 'Invasion' Season 4? Exploring plot twists, cast theories, and what could happen next

'Invasion' creator Simon Kinberg recently gave insights on the possibility of a fourth season for the Apple TV+ sci-fi series

At the moment, 'Invasion' fans are busy wondering whether they will get a fourth season of Apple TV+'s sci-fi series or not. The third season of the series premiered on August 22, 2025, and the last episode dropped on October 24, 2025. Simon Kinberg and David Wei's 'Invasion' revolves around an extraterrestrial attack through the eyes of ordinary human beings. In the finale of the third season, Trevante Cole (Shamier Anderson), Nikhil Kapur (Shane Zaza), and Jamila Huston (India Brown) face the aliens who are invading the Earth; meanwhile, Aneesha Malik (Golshifteh Farahani) is battling the Infinitas.

However, the twist in the tale comes when Mitsuki Yamato (Shioli Kutsuna) disappears in the closing minutes of the final episode. Right now, fans have no clue what Mitsuki's sudden disappearance and they have a lot of questions about the same. If Apple TV renews the show for a fourth season, then it will most likely focus on Mitsuki's alien abduction. The storyline of the fourth season can also revolve around the dynamics between the next generation and the aliens. Furthermore, fans can expect a few exits in the show. Several new variables were introduced in the third season, and the same pattern might continue if the fourth season gets a green signal from the network.

There is a big possibility of Shamier Anderson and Golshifteh Farahani reprising their roles as Trevante Cole and Aneesha Malik, respectively. On the other hand, the fate of Mitsuki Yamato and Caspar Morrow (Billy Barratt) hangs in the air. Speaking of Mitsuki's case, her possible alien abduction can be the plotline for the fourth season, which can mark the return of Shioli Kutsuna; meanwhile, the third season ends with a confirmation of Caspar's demise. In a potential season four, fans might get to see Ryder Evans as a wild card. Season 3 also saw the deaths of two prominent characters, Clark Evans and Marilyn, AKA Infinias. There are slim chances of Enver Gjokaj and Erika Alexander returning to the show.

During an interview with ScreenRant before the premiere of 'Invasion' Season 3, Kinberg was asked if he had any plans for a fourth season. Kinberg shared, "Obviously, it's ultimately up to the audience, but I'd always imagined that this was a four-season show. At the end of this season, there are some things that have some measure of closure, and there are some things that are still open, and I think there's still real ground to cover with these characters. But, you know, that's out of my hands, and really up to the audience." Up until now, 'Invasion' hasn't been renewed for a fourth season.