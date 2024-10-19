Will there be ‘Rivals’ Season 2? Danny Dyer teases cryptic update

With its high production value, talented cast, and much more, ‘Rivals’ has the potential to make a strong comeback for Season 2

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: If you're like us, you're probably wondering if Disney+'s ‘Rivals’ will return after that explosive Season 1 finale.

The show ended its debut season with all the drama, sex, and betrayals that kept viewers hooked, intensifying everything in that final episode. Based on Jilly Cooper's novel, ‘Rivals’ has been a hit with both critics and fans, thanks to its all-star cast and a new look at the source material. So, will ‘Rivals’ be back for more? Here's what we know.

Will ‘Rivals’ be back for more?

Danny Dyer and Lisa McGrillis in ‘Rivals’ (Disney)

The cast is certainly hoping for more! ‘Rivals’ star Danny Dyer, even downplayed rumors of his ‘East Enders’ return, suggesting that filming for ‘Rivals’ Season 2 could take priority. Dyer said, “We might be busy on the second series of Rivals so you know, Walford or Rivals – maybe I can do both,” in an exclusive chat with RadioTimes.

Victoria Smurfit also expressed her enthusiasm for future show seasons, telling the outlet, “I’d want a season 3 and 4. You’ve got so many glorious characters to follow.”

Has Disney+ greenlit ‘Rivals’ Season 2?

Oliver Chris, Selina Griffiths, and Emily Atack in ‘Rivals’ (Disney)

As of now, Disney+ hasn't confirmed a new season of ‘Rivals’. Bummer, I know! However, given how streaming services work, we can expect an announcement about renewal or cancellation once viewership numbers are in. With its high production value, talented cast, and much more, ‘Rivals’ has the potential to make a strong comeback. Plus, the show is based on Jilly Cooper’s 'Rutshire Chronicles', a series of 11 novels, with ‘Rivals’ being just the second book. There’s certainly plenty of material for showrunner Dominic Treadwell-Collins to draw from if the opportunity arises.

When could ‘Rivals’ Season 2 be released?

David Tennant in ‘Rivals’ (Disney)

If ‘Rivals’ Season 2 is greenlit, we may be waiting a bit. Casting for ‘Rivals’ Season 1 was announced in March 2023, with the premiere following in October 2024, suggesting the production can wrap up within a year. If ‘Rivals’ Season 2 gets the go-ahead soon, we can expect the show to release in late 2025 or 2026.

But of course, this solely depends on coordinating the schedules of the star-studded cast, writing the second season, and production timelines. So, Jilly Cooper fans, we could be waiting for a couple of years before the sex-romped, guilty pleasure show returns.