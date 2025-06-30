Fan-favorite ‘Grey Anatomy’ star lands major role in ‘Landman’ Season 2

With ‘Landman’ Season 2 set to premiere in November 2025, a major new addition has fueled excitement

With a jaw-dropping finale, fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of 'Landman' Season 2. While production officially began in spring 2025, with Season 2 set to premiere in November 2025, most key details are kept under wraps. However, a new rumor has grabbed major headlines, speculating about a surprising casting addition, with a 'Grey’s Anatomy' star confirmed to make a significant debut in the upcoming season.



The star in discussion is Stefania Spampinato, who portrayed the character of Carina DeLuca-Bishop in 'Grey’s Anatomy.' Reportedly, Spampinato is joining 'Landman' Season 2 in a recurring role as the wife of Andy Garcia’s character, Gallino, per Deadline. For the unversed, Gallino is a cartel boss introduced in the Season 1 finale, where he made a dramatic entrance by rescuing Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) from a brutal fate.

Notably, Spampinato’s character name hasn’t been revealed yet, but her addition hints that Garcia’s Gallino will play a significant role in 'Landman' Season 2. Allegedly, after saving Norris, both Gallino and the protagonist start off on a tense new alliance between them, per Taste of Country. While no direct threats were made, it’s clear the cartel remains a looming issue for Norris and the oil company he leads. Not only that, 'Landman' Season 2 is gearing up with some notable casting updates and evolving storylines.

Following Jon Hamm’s departure, Norris is expected to take over much of his former responsibilities. Veteran actor Sam Elliott is confirmed for Season 2, though details about his character or screen time remain under wraps. Elliott previously worked with 'Landman' creator Taylor Sheridan in '1883,' where Thornton also made a brief appearance despite heavy promotion. Sheridan is known for pulling in A-list talent, even for small parts, like Tom Hanks' cameo in '1883.' Demi Moore, who had a minor role in Season 1 as Monty’s wife, is expected to have a larger presence now that her on-screen husband is gone.

Season 2 also sees the return of the core cast that includes Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chávez, and Kayla Wallace. The 'Dutton Rules' podcast will be covering the new season as episodes air. During an Emmy FYC event, Thornton also shared his excitement for Landman's success and future, telling The Hollywood Reporter, "We knew it was going to be successful; we didn't know it was going to be this successful. It’s amazing; we're so proud. We love the people we work with, and so we’re proud of everybody involved."

Thornton then confirmed the production is set to wrap by August and expressed his enthusiasm from the moment he first read the script, saying, "I loved it. Taylor knows this show very well; he’s got a vision for it so it’s pretty easy. I didn't expect to read it and go, 'Wait a minute, hang on here.' It was great. He also reacted positively to the casting of Elliott for Season 2, saying, "It’s been awesome; I’ve known Sam since the '80s, so he and I go way back." As for Landman's finale cliffhanger and the return of Garcia, Thornton teased, "He'll be more of a part of it this year for sure. Andy and I go way back, but it's our first time working together, though."