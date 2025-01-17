If 'Landman' was your vibe, this popular free-to-stream TV series could be your new favorite

This iconic oil drama from the late 70s isn’t just TV history—it’s a primetime powerhouse that still holds its own today

If you're still thinking about the wild world of 'Landman', don’t hang up your hat just yet. There's another oil drama waiting for you to watch, and it’s free to stream! While we’re all wondering if there’s any news about 'Landman' Season 2 (fingers crossed), it’s time to say goodbye to Tommy Norris and his chaotic family for now. The Paramount+ oil drama, which premiered at the end of 2024, quickly became a hit with viewers and satisfied fans of Taylor Sheridan’s work.

While 'Landman' had its share of criticism, it delivered plenty of entertainment. Tommy’s tough-talking, no-nonsense approach to the oil industry, his battles with the cartel, and an endless list of legal troubles made for gripping TV. But now that the 'Landman' finale has aired, you might be searching for your next binge-worthy drama. Luckily, there’s an option that’s already a classic, and it’s streaming for free online. Enter 'Dallas', the legendary soap opera that first aired in the late 1970s. It’s a story packed with family feuds, massive wealth, oil industry drama, sassy women, and more slapping than you can count. If you loved Landman’s over-the-top drama, 'Dallas' is the perfect follow-up. And the best part? You can watch it for free!

'Dallas' originally premiered in 1978 and ran for 13 years, cementing it as one of the longest-running primetime dramas in TV history. In 2012, the show returned for a three-season reboot, but nothing beats the original run’s iconic moments. One of its most famous cliffhangers is still talked about today, the 1980 “Who shot J.R.?” storyline that charmed audiences, as reported by Collider. The show centers on the Ewing family, a wealthy Texas dynasty that owns Ewing Oil. Bobby Ewing is the level-headed and fair leader of the family, while his brother JR plays dirty, scheming his way through every situation. And then there’s Sue Ellen, one of the strongest and most unforgettable characters on TV. Fans of 'Yellowstone' will recognize echoes of Dallas in Taylor Sheridan’s work. Beth Dutton wouldn’t stand a chance against Sue Ellen, as Dexerto reported.

Like 'Landman' and 'Yellowstone', 'Dallas' thrives on intense drama, bold characters, and sharp dialogue. It’s no wonder that Sheridan’s storytelling style feels influenced by this classic. While the reboot seasons of 'Dallas' aren’t included in the free streaming deal, the entire original 14-season run is available with ads on Prime Video. 'Dallas' used to be on Freevee, but Amazon has now merged the service into its main streaming platform.

Screenshot of Victoria Principal and Patrick Duffy from 'Dallas' (Image Source: Prime Video)

If you’re looking for more to watch after 'Landman', you’re in luck. Sheridan has built a whole universe of shows and movies that capture the same drama and convoluted characters. From 'Yellowstone', the hit series about the Dutton family’s fight to protect their ranch, to its spin-offs like '1883' and '1923', there’s no shortage of stories that dive deep into family, power, and survival. You might also enjoy 'Mayor of Kingstown', which tackles crime and politics, or the tense action of Sheridan’s films like 'Wind River' and 'Sicario'.

Beyond Sheridan’s work, there’s a treasure trove of Western TV shows waiting to be discovered. Classics like 'Deadwood' offer unforgettable performances, while modern hits like 'Justified' blend gritty storytelling with sharp dialogue. Plus, with new TV dramas being released every month, there’s always something fresh to look forward to, whether it’s another oil-industry saga, a family feud, or a thrilling mystery to unravel. Stay tuned to find your next binge-worthy obsession!