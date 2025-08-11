‘DWTS’ pro Gleb Savchenko hints he might not return for new season — and the reason isn’t what you think

It appears that the 'Dancing With The Stars' pro dancer, Gleb Savchenko, won't be returning to the ballroom dance floor for the beloved dance competition's upcoming season, which is set to hit the television screens in September. On August 9, 2025, the talented Russian dancer and choreographer posted a TikTok video in which he lip-synced to an audio clip saying, “I don’t know who your source is, but I will be the first one to tell you that is incorrect.” At that point, Savchenko captioned the TikTok video, “Your ‘source’ needs a refund… because that story? 100% fake.”

Then, one social media user stopped by the comments section of the video and expressed their excitement ahead of Season 34 by writing, "Can’t wait to see you on my tv again in September!” According to Parade magazine, Savchenko responded to that particular comment and penned, "Afraid you won’t.” After reading Savchenko's remark, the fan who initially wrote the comment further elaborated, “Noooo! Say it isn’t so.” On the other hand, another fan who was in shock asked, "What do you mean?” At that time, Savchenko replied with a sad face emoji. In a separate comment, Savchenko subtly shed light on the reason why he's not participating in the upcoming season of 'Dancing With The Stars' and wrote, "Not my fault."

Soon after, numerous fans of the show 'Dancing With The Stars' voiced their disappointment in the comments. One social media user wrote, "WHAT?? YOU’RE BREAKING MY HEART." Followed by a second user who commented, "Are you messing with us? Are you the source with the fake story? Please say you’re trolling!” Another annoyed fan remarked, “So they just didn’t sign you this season? You’re the only reason I watch.”

Some fans also took to Reddit to share their honest thoughts on Savchenko not being a part of 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 34. A 'DWTS' fan admitted, “Oh, I would be upset at this on an enjoyment level, but it’s always unfortunate for someone to lose a job,so on a personal level I feel for him." Another fan quipped, “Honestly, though, I’ll believe it when I see it. He could be trolling – hope not!!!” A user went on to say, “If there was anyone who would troll about this, it would be him, but…”

Over the years, Savchenko has impressed the judges as well as the fans with some remarkable performances. During an interview with US Weekly in August 2024, Savchenko candidly spoke about his all-time favorite performance. Then, Savchenko shared, “My favorite dance that I’ve done on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ has got to be the shower dance with Jana Kramer, which was absolutely incredible. [It was the] Argentine Tango, and actually, the secret is that it worked perfectly on the day, on a live show. Before, we were slipping. We were falling. It was crazy. The water would not come on, and it was too cold. But on the day, it was perfect. We got a perfect score.” In case you're wondering, Season 34 of 'Dancing With The Stars' is set to premiere on September 16, 2025.