Will Max die in 'Stranger Things' Season 5? Sadie Sink’s latest comments hint at major event

With her character in a coma at the end of Season 4, Max's demise wouldn't come as a surprise

'Stranger Things' killing of major characters isn't news. But with the hit Netflix show approaching its final stage, and the ones left are the main characters, any death will surely be gut-wrenching. Fans have already begun speculating who would bite the dust, and Sadie Sink's Max has been one of them.

Fueling the theory were also Sink's words. Speaking to Variety in her latest interview, the 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' star hinted that Max may not make it out alive. "They did a really good job of giving us all the ending that we wanted and that the show really deserved," Sink said. "And I think that’s so important when dealing with something as special as the show was for all of us, when it’s a decade of our lives. It was important to give it the proper closure it deserved, and I think we all definitely got that."

Max was one of the characters whose fate was sealed in Season 4. With her character in a coma after her close brush with death, Max's demise wouldn't come as a surprise. Previously, Sink had revealed her conversation with show creators, The Duffer Brothers, during the fourth season in an interview with Deadline.

"They’ve been very secretive about season five in general. We did have a conversation," she said. "They called me before I read the ninth episode because in the script it literally says that Max dies. So they called me beforehand and were like, ‘Just warning you, this is in there, so you’re not like truly shocked.’ I have no idea what’s coming in five and what that looks like. Max’s storyline is very up in the air, ’cause obviously she’s in a coma and Eleven can’t find her in the void. So who knows where she is and what state she’s in."

The Duffer Brothers had also teased that Max would have a major role in Season 5, though they have been reluctant to share more. For now, much about her fate is pure speculation. The official synopsis reads, "Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna."

"But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time."

'Stranger Things' Season 5 premieres November 26, with the finale slated for December 31.