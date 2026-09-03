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‘NCIS: Origins’ Season 3 first-look photos reveal return of fan-favorite character

The younger Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played by Austin Stowell, will remain at the center of the show's regular timeline
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Austin Stowell as Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs in a still from 'NCIS: Origins' (Cover Image Source: CBS)
Austin Stowell as Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs in a still from 'NCIS: Origins' (Cover Image Source: CBS)

Mark Harmon is returning as Leroy Jethro Gibbs in ‘NCIS: Origins’ Season 3, and CBS has released the first-look photos from his much-awaited return via Deadline. The actor will appear in all episodes of the new season as part of a present-day mystery connected to Gibbs’ past in the 1990s. The third season premieres on Tuesday, October 6, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. Episodes will also stream on Paramount+. The season premiere, titled 'Don’t You Forget About Me,' will shift between the present day and 1992.

In the present day, Gibbs is living a quiet life in Alaska with his rescue dog. However, that peace does not last long. His past catches up with him and could pull him out of retirement. A mystery soon emerges, one that connects directly to Gibbs’ days at Camp Pendleton in the 1990s. The younger Gibbs, played by Austin Stowell, will remain at the center of the show’s regular timeline. Mark Harmon’s older Gibbs will anchor the present-day story.

Mark Harmon as Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Image Source: CBS)
Mark Harmon as Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Image Source: CBS)

As reported by Deadline, showrunner David J. North said he and Harmon had discussed bringing Gibbs back for some time. While Harmon liked the idea of showing Gibbs settled in Alaska, he also wanted to give fans the return they had been hoping for. "I pitched him an idea, he responded to it, and then we were off and running. We’re really excited for you guys to see what we have cooking this season," he said. Harmon remains an executive producer and narrator on the series.

Kyle Schmid and Austin Stowell in 'NCIS: Origins' (Image Source: CBS)
Kyle Schmid and Austin Stowell in 'NCIS: Origins' (Image Source: CBS)

The first episode will pick up after the Season 2 finale. In 1992, the team races to rescue Randy, played by Caleb Foote, after his kidnapping. Gibbs and Lala Dominguez, played by Mariel Molino, also deal with the fallout from their kiss. Their relationship will play a major role in Season 3. North described Gibbs and Lala’s feelings as complicated, leaving plenty of room for their relationship to develop as the cases continue. "There’s a lot to unpack there," he told the publication. The new season will also lean into 1990s nostalgia. The production team built a Blockbuster Video set for several scenes. North said the show will mix character stories with action, cases, and clues for viewers to follow.  Some other familiar faces from the wider ‘NCIS’ franchise may also make an appearance. When asked about crossovers, North said it was a "definite possibility."

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